

Justin Williams and the Hurricanes will meet Braden Holtby and the Capitals Wednesday night in Game 7.

Series tied 3-3 | Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Capital One Arena | TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBCSN

• Top story lines: How much more can Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom carry the scoring load? Read more • Players to watch: Game 7 could come down to Justin Williams and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Read more • Pregame reading: Catch up on the see-saw series so far. Read more

Top story lines

• Leading the way: They arguably need more help, but the Capitals’ two longest-tenured players have been their best throughout this series. Captain Alex Ovechkin has four goals, four assists and 34 hits, and center Nicklas Backstrom has a team-high five goals with three assists. After years of those two taking the bulk of the criticism for the team’s inability to win more in the playoffs, they’ve unquestionably been Washington’s best players this postseason.

“We wouldn’t be in this situation without them,” goaltender Braden Holtby said. “They’ve been outstanding. They’ve been the consistency to our group, and that’s why they’re our leaders. In terms of play, Ovi’s right at the top right now in every area. He’s playing hard, and it’s on us to follow him now and play our best game.”

After Washington’s Game 6 loss, Holtby said the team “didn’t have enough guys on board to win a hockey game.” After he was the Capitals’ leading scorer in the playoffs last year, center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been the subject of some scrutiny this round. He has no goals with five assists, and especially with right wing T.J. Oshie out with a broken collarbone, Kuznetsov is counted on even more for offense. He was third on the team in points during the regular season.

“He’s had some really quality chances,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “Obviously, the disallowed goal in Game 6, it was his play in slicing through the defensemen and getting through the neutral zone with speed. He fakes the goalie out and has a puck that’s in play. That play right there is an indication of what he can do. Maybe here at home, I can get him away from certain matchups and challenge him with some other ones to be able to free him up. I thought in Game 5 he was able to accomplish a little more. In Game 6, he had that chance there, in Game 4, he had the breakaway at the end of the game. So, he’s getting some chances, probably just not as many as he has in the past. He’s not an unknown entity anymore so teams are coming up with a game plan and schemes to shut a player like him down. So, he’s fighting his way through that and I’m expecting him to have his best game of the series tonight.”

• Messrs. Game 7?: Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams has a reputation for being clutch in his career, but Washington winger Carl Hagelin has had similar success. Hagelin is 8-1 in Game 7s throughout his career, and a win would give him the most Game 7 wins in NHL history.

“You can probably ask every single guy on this team or in this league that this is where you want to be,” Hagelin said. “You want to play a big role in tonight’s game. What’s better than a Game 7?”

Hagelin was acquired by Washington before the trade deadline, and while he’s had an impact on this series with his work on the penalty kill and his speed on the forecheck, he hasn’t tallied a point yet. With forward T.J. Oshie out with a broken collarbone, Hagelin has been playing in the top-six forward corps, on a line with Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana. That trio could be due for a big game.

“They don’t stray away from their system at all,” Hagelin said of the Hurricanes. “Their D are very mobile so it’s hard to create a lot of space against them in the neutral zone and stuff. It’s up to us. We need to play at our best. We need to use our speed and create chances and get in on the forecheck and spend time in their zone.”

• Carolina sticking to the plan: Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour knew it when the first round series started in Washington. The young Hurricanes were running on fumes after a strong push late in the season just to make it into the playoffs and there were questions if the team had enough in the tank to go up against a strong Washington squad. But after dropping the first two games, Carolina stuck to their game plan and bounced back with two-straight wins at PNC Arena.

“I think one of the things I have always said is you err on the side of enthusiasm other than caution,” Carolina captain Justin Williams said. “You don’t want to be tentative, you don’t want to be, ‘what if this happens?’ You just want to go out and get it. Trust your instincts. They are what got you here, so go get it.”

Carolina continued to play its game with an aggressive forecheck, playing off the emotions of team leaders and physically matching up with the Capitals in Games 3 and 4. It was what Brind’Amour had preached since the series started. Even if things went south, Carolina had to remember what got them to the playoffs in the first place. Now, with Game 7, the Hurricanes will once again look to stick to their game plan and try to win on the Capitals’ home ice for the first time all series.

“I think it comes down to, you got to have courage to make plays,” Brind’Amour said. “You got to go play your game. I mean, it is really no different than any other game, it just gets magnified because everyone knows that one mistake could be the difference.”

Brind’Amour said his big regular season offensive guys need to continue to step up, including top-line center Sebastian Aho, who only has one goal this series. Carolina is still uncertain of the status of Andrei Svechnikov (concussion), Jordan Martinook (lower body) and Michael Ferland (upper body) for Game 7. Svechnikov did skate Wednesday morning, but Brind’Amour was unaware if he had been medically cleared for game action. Even with some players out, Carolina will continue to rely on steady play through all three periods — a key asset to their game, according to Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby.

“I think the main thing is that [the Hurricanes] don’t waver in the way they play throughout the whole game and I think we’ve made strides forward to realize that,” Holtby said. “There is not too many waves in a game against them. They are going to get the puck in and forecheck and you know what you are going to get and it is a matter of mental focus and toughness through a whole game to execute every play for your teammate and you know, we know that and expect we are going to have our best game that way.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov

At the end of last year’s Stanley Cup run, Kuznetsov had a strong case to earn the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in the playoffs. He scored a team-high 32 points (12 goals and 20 assist) in 24 games and helped Washington establish an edge in goals (27 to 14 when he was on the ice), shot attempts (318 to 261) and scoring chances (202 to 161) at even strength, per Natural Stat Trick. A performance that justified the eight-year, $62.4 million contract he and the team agreed to before the start of the 2017-18 season.

This postseason, however, is nothing close to that. Kuznetsov has no goals and five assists in six games and he doesn’t appear to be a fluid part of the offense. His offensive output at even strength — shot attempts, scoring chances and penalties drawn — are down across the board, making him a passenger rather than a focal point.

There is a reason for optimism: Kuznetsov’s line is not getting their fair share of puck luck despite generating a similar rate of high-danger chances like they did during the 2018 playoff run. The team’s shooting percentage with Kuznetsov on the ice has dropped from 12 to 6 percent from one postseason to the next and their conversion rate on high-danger chances has dropped from 13 to 6 percent. The league, by comparison, converts 18 percent of its high-danger chances.

The retooled second line of Kuznetsov, Jakub Vrana and Carl Hagelin, necessitated by the injury to T.J. Oshie, has shown some signs of life, holding a 7-to-4 edge in scoring chances and 4-to-2 edge in high-danger chances over 16 minutes and 31 seconds of even-strength play, per Natural Stat Trick. Five of those scoring chances were produced at home, illustrating perhaps Capitals Coach Todd Reirden can get Kuznetsov’s line the matchup he wants, to good effect, in tonight’s pivotal Game 7.

Justin Williams

Known as “Mr. Game 7” throughout his career (except during his two-year stint with Washington), Williams is tied with Glenn Anderson for the most goals ever scored in a Game 7 and no player has more points (14) than Williams in these elimination games. That’s about as clutch as you can be in the playoffs.

But here’s a secret: a lot of that performance (and the legend that comes with it) is driven by luck.

Skeptical? Consider Williams overall shooting percentage in Game 7 is a robust 26 percent, yet just eight percent in all other playoff games and 10 percent during 1,244 career regular-season games, per Hockey Reference. Let me ask you this: if Williams had a switch he could turn on that made him more difficult to stop, why wouldn’t he use that power in all games instead of waiting until his team had its back against the wall?

His favorable puck luck in those Game 7 matchups has also helped his team post a 7-1 record in those contests, a mark that when combined with the Hurricanes 4-0 record in Game 7s since moving to Carolina appears to be almost unstoppable. Except that, too, is a bit misleading.

Assuming for a minute that the record of a franchise from more than a decade ago is germane to the performance of the 2018-19 squad that shares no similar players (it’s not), after adjusting for the small sample size of four games we would expect Carolina’s true-talent ability to win a Game 7 to be approximately 53 percent. Similarly, a team like the Capitals, who are 5-11 all time in Game 7s, would have a true-talent win rate of 47 percent. Take into account Washington’s home-ice advantage and that would give the Capitals a 50/50 chance to win Game 7 if we knew nothing else but how well they performed historically. And that’s including having “Mr. Game 7” in the building.

