If Wednesday night was any indication, the Starks and Lannisters have nothing on the budding rivalry between the Capitals and Hurricanes.

On April 14, the day of the premiere of the eighth and final season of the HBO drama “Game of Thrones,” the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals tweeted a Photoshopped image of forward Tom Wilson as Jon Snow, along with a message: “We must defend what is ours.”

Despite holding a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series at the time, Washington’s title defense came to an end Wednesday, as Carolina advanced to the second round to face the Islanders with a 4-3, double-overtime win in Game 7.

After congratulating the Capitals on a hard-fought series, the Hurricanes invoked Washington’s 10-day-old “Game of Thrones” tweet and demanded their vanquished foe recognize their newly established authority by bending the knee.

Bend the knee https://t.co/0Iq7Mtvz7B — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 25, 2019

The Capitals replied to the clever, if rude, troll job with enough salt to melt the Northern Wall: “stay classy, carolina.”

stay classy, carolina — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 25, 2019

The first playoff meeting between the two franchises featured some entertaining off-ice jabs throughout the series. Before Game 4 in Raleigh, the Hurricanes used their giveaway rally towels to spell out “canes” in lowercase letters. Heh. The Capitals noted that the 'a' looked more like a ‘Q,' which it did.

A lasting Capitals-Hurricanes feud has potential, but as Capitals VP of Communications Sergey Kocharov pointed out after Game 7, that would require Carolina qualifying for the postseason more than once every decade.

“Tough for it to be a rivalry if you have to wait 10 years for a rematch,” Kocharov tweeted.

Tough for it to be a rivalry if you have to wait 10 years for a rematch. — Sergey Kocharov (@SergeyKocharov) April 25, 2019

Even Viserion would be impressed with that burn. Looking ahead, the joke could be on Hurricanes fans, as there’s a chance Game 5 of Carolina’s second-round series conflicts with the fourth episode of “Thrones.”

Read more on the Capitals:

In the end, the Capitals were outplayed and out-coached in nearly every way by Carolina

The Capitals’ Stanley Cup party finally ended. It was fun.

‘Fear the pig, bro’: Hamilton, the Hurricanes’ good-luck swine, makes D.C. road trip

For some Caps fans, this Game 7 heartbreak was different