

The NBA and the Sacramento Kings have launched a joint investigation into the sexual assault allegations against new Kings coach Luke Walton. (Tyler Kaufman, File)

The NBA and the Sacramento Kings launched a joint investigation Thursday into sexual assault allegations brought by a former sports journalist against new Kings Coach Luke Walton.

Kelli Tennant alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Walton, then an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, assaulted her in 2014 in a hotel room in Santa Monica, Calif., as she visited to thank him for offering professional advice.

Walton has denied the accusations. His attorney, Mark Baute, earlier this week called them “baseless” and said Tennant was “an opportunist, not a victim, and her claim is not credible. We intend to prove this in a courtroom.”

The Kings on Thursday hired attorney Sue Ann Van Dermyden and Jennifer Doughty of the firm Van Dermyden Maddux to work with Elizabeth Maringer, the NBA’s senior vice president and assistant general counsel and a former deputy U.S. state’s attorney, to investigate the claims.

Tennant, a former college volleyball player at Southern California, was employed by Spectrum SportsNet in 2013 and she worked briefly with Walton, who was an analyst for the network. By then, they’d known each other for a decade through local volleyball circles.

She said Walton became a professional mentor and she asked him to write the foreword for a book she was writing on athletes transitioning away from professional sports upon their retirement. The alleged assault occurred during a visit to deliver a copy of the book, Tennant said, when Walton took her from the lobby of the Hotel Casa del Mar to his room because “he didn’t want to be seen in the lobby with the players,” she said during a news conference Monday at her attorney’s office.



Attorney Garo Mardirossian, left, pats the back of former sports reporter Kelli Tennant before the start of a news conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong)

In the room, she claims Walton pinned her down by holding her wrists to the bed and kissed her neck, face and chest and laughed as she demanded he stop.

“I continued to ask him to stop over and over again without any use of my arms,” she said. “I could feel him rubbing his erection on me. He continued to laugh at all of my pleas to get off and to stop. I thought he was going to rape me.”

Garo Mardirossian, Tennant’s lawyer, said Tennant, who was 25 years old at the time of the event, did not report the assault to police or anyone at SpectrumNet, but told multiple people close to her about the incident. She said she feared for her job if she spoke up. Mardirossian said there are no photographs or video to corroborate Tennants’ accusations.

“As a young woman who had only been in this job for less than a year, who was incredibly grateful for where I was and had worked incredibly hard to get to that point, I was scared,” she said. “I felt coming forward would jeopardize every aspect of my life.”

Walton, the son of NBA legend Bill Walton, was a fast-riser in the NBA in 2014 as one of Golden State coach Steve Kerr’s top lieutenants. After only one year as an NBA assistant, his name was already being mentioned as a candidate to fill coaching vacancies, and he filled in for Kerr in 2015 as interim head coach when Kerr took a medical leave of absence.

He left the Warriors after the 2016 season to take the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent nine seasons of his playing career, but was fired earlier this month after the team missed the playoffs. The next day, he agreed to a four-year contract with Sacramento.

Staff writer Ben Golliver contributed to this report.

