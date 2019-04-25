

A temporary NFL neon sign joins the permanent ones along Broadway in Nashville, which is hosting the league's draft this year. (Mark Humphrey)

The 2019 NFL draft is at hand, beginning with Thursday night’s opening round from Nashville.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock for the No. 1 pick, expected by many to be Kyler Murray, the Hesiman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma. Murray would be the second straight Heisman-winning quarterback from Oklahoma taken with the No. 1 overall selection, following Baker Mayfield last year by the Cleveland Browns. The Cardinals, if they choose Murray, likely would trade Josh Rosen to the Washington Redskins or another quarterback-needy team. They traded up to select Rosen 10th overall last year.

[John Clayton's final 2019 NFL mock draft: Projections for all 32 first-round picks]

The Cardinals have not committed to taking Murray and could opt for one of the draft’s defensive standouts. It’s a defense-first draft on the heels of the NFL’s offense-first 2018 season. Pass rushers and defensive tackles are expected to come off the board early and often. That should begin with pass rushers Nick Bosa of Ohio State and Josh Allen of Kentucky and defensive tackles Quinnen Williams of Alabama and Ed Oliver of Houston.

The Oakland Raiders have a trio of first-round picks after last year’s blockbuster trades of Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears and Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants possess the sixth and 17th overall selections after this offseason’s deal of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. The Giants — along with the Redskins, Denver Broncos and a handful of other teams — could sift through a quarterback class that, after Murray, has been less than celebrated, with Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones.

Follow along as we provide analysis of how each selection fits with his new team.

2019 NFL draft first round

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks

30. Green Bay Packers

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots