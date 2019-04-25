

As the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins slowly...rounds...the...bases, Mets reliever Jacob Rhame can only wait. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

On Tuesday night, Mets reliever Jacob Rhame buzzed Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins with two fastballs over his head in the ninth inning of New York’s 9-0 win.

The two met again in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, only this time Rhame gave Hoskins something to hit. Which he did, high up into the night and out of the park. And then came the added dose of sweet MLB revenge: a 34.23-second home run trot, the slowest since the league began using Statcast in 2015.

Lovely night for a stroll ...



Wouldn't you say, @rhyshoskins? pic.twitter.com/cNw8i88uey — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 25, 2019

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Hoskins’s saunter around the bases the first to top 30 seconds this season and nearly six seconds slower than his previous high of 28.88 seconds. Anthony DiComo, also of MLB.com, noted that it was even far slower than Bartolo Colon’s memorably languid 30.5-second trot in 2016 after he hit the lone home run of his career:

Rhame, for his part, didn’t gripe about getting shown up by Hoskins.

“He got me. If I make a better pitch, he doesn’t get to run the bases,” he said.

It’s hard to tell where Hoskins’s journey ranks among the slowest home run trots of all time. There used to be a website called Tater Trot Tracker, but punching in that URL now takes you to a GoDaddy page that says the domain has expired and the Twitter feed has been inactive since 2017. A Google search tells us that David Ortiz — who had his share of relaxed strolls around the base paths — circled the bases in 32.91 seconds after a 2014 shot.

I also give you George Brett in the 1980 ALCS:

October 10, 1980: George Brett hits a three-run home run in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Royals sweep the Yankees and win their first American League pennant. #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/rbwFmeosi6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 10, 2018

And this Cuban dude, who turned base running into delightful performance art:

Slowest Homerun trot you've ever seen! Hahah oh my... http://t.co/HsPfGF3gdG — Baseball Addict (@BallPlayer_Tees) March 3, 2015

Hoskins said his trot wasn’t about retaliation but rather about trying to spark the Phillies, who won Wednesday night for just the second time in seven games.

“A couple of guys kind of said the phrase, ‘Don’t poke the sleeping bear,' ” he said, per ESPN. “Seemed to be the last couple innings was a pretty good indication that may have happened.”

More MLB coverage:

‘We expected better’: Nationals close road trip with another series loss in Colorado

Max Scherzer expects to make his next scheduled start Friday

‘It’s awful’: Open roof at Marlins Park leaves Nationals hitters frustrated

In a tight NL East race, the Marlins — yes, the Marlins — could decide the division