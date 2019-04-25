

Wayne Rooney had the lone goal Wednesday night. (Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports file photo) (Usa Today Uspw/Usa Today Sports)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — D.C. United is both a first-place team and a mystery. It is both struggling to win at home, where it was once invincible, and earning point after point during its once-futile travels.

Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew — courtesy of Wayne Rooney’s first-half free kick and sound defending during another stressful second half — kept United unbeaten on the road and back in good spirits after not scoring in three consecutive dates at Audi Field.

“Some of the road mentality we actually need to bring home with us — and that is everyone showing up and really giving everything on both sides of the ball,” Coach Ben Olsen said after United (5-2-2) improved to 3-0-1 away from home. “When we do that, we have enough talent and enough [quality] soccer to win games.”

United has won three straight on the road for the first time in five years, and this victory ended an 11-game winless rut in central Ohio (0-8-3). Its previous triumph at MAPFRE Stadium came in August 2007.

In the first meeting since the Crew ousted United from the 2018 playoffs, Rooney scored his fifth goal of the year and Bill Hamid recorded his fifth shutout as United maintained its lead atop MLS’s Eastern Conference at three points over Montreal (4-2-3). Toronto (4-1-1), Philadelphia (4-3-1) and Columbus (4-4-1) are all four points behind.

“A big response, especially the first half,” defender Steve Birnbaum said of United answering a 2-0 home defeat to New York City FC on Sunday. “The energy was there. We were preaching that a lot.”

Olsen adjusted his lineup, turning to the hybrid formation that produced a 3-2 victory at Colorado on April 13. He deployed a three-man central defense featuring Donovan Pines, the 6-foot-5 rookie from the University of Maryland, in his second start.

In Colorado, Pines marked Kei Kamara, the No. 5 scorer in MLS history. On Wednesday, he squared off with Gyasi Zardes (19 goals in 2018). In both cases, he was not fazed, using his height to win high balls and nimble feet to distribute out of deep spots. Pines also showed awareness to cover ground when problems arose on either side of him.

Another homegrown player, 19-year-old defensive midfielder Chris Durkin, had what Olsen said was “probably his best game of the year as well.”

In the formation, Leonardo Jara and Lucas Rodriguez served as wing backs. Rodriguez, an attacking midfielder, was the latest choice on the left flank following injuries to Joseph Mora and Chris McCann. His instincts are to go forward, and in the ninth minute, Paul Arriola set him up for a quality chance stuffed by goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Hamid prevented an own goal in the 18th minute by smothering Frederic Brillant’s deflection.

United went ahead in the 27th minute after a terrific set of one-touch passes resulted in Arriola drawing a foul just a whisker outside the penalty area.

A defensive wall stood between the ball and the target, but Rooney found a way around. He hooked a waist-high shot past the edge of the barrier. The ball dipped as it approached the goal line and skipped out of Steffen’s reach before settling into the right corner for his 17th goal in 28 MLS matches.

“It’s probably more difficult from there than it is 10 yards further back because it’s very difficult to get it over the wall from where it was,” Rooney said. “I told [Birnbaum] to get a few bodies on the keeper’s side. If it went low, it would be difficult for the keeper to see it.”

Said Birnbaum: “I’m sure it was tough for the goalie, but [Rooney] has been doing this for a long time.”

Sustained pressure did not produce another goal, and when the momentum swung, Hamid and teammates preserved the lead into intermission. After Durkin’s goal-line clearance, Hamid made a sensational leaping touch save on Federico Higuain’s wicked one-timer.

In the second half, Hamid kicked out Justin Meram’s cross destined for Zardes, and referee Ismail Elfath dismissed Columbus’s pleas for a penalty kick after Hector Jimenez embellished Pines’s challenge.

In its previous two away matches, United survived a deluge of threats to claim victory. This game was not as harrowing — steady pressure but manageable. Pines, Birnbaum and Brillant held their ground.

“The last couple days we had some good chats with each other about what makes us good and making sure we understand that just showing up for us is not good enough,” Olsen said. “We have to scratch; we have to give everything. I know it’s cliche, guys, but it’s real.”

Notes: Three days after making his MLS debut, Griffin Yow, 16, was on the game-day roster but did not play. On Thursday he will report to the U.S. under-17 national team ahead of the U-17 World Cup qualifying tournament May 1-16 in Bradenton, Fla. ...

Midfielder Russell Canouse (knee sprain) missed his second straight game and is not expected to rejoin the team for Sunday’s game at Minnesota (3-3-2).