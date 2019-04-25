

Tiger Woods's win earlier this month at the Masters was his first major victory since 2008. (David J. Phillip)

Tiger Woods just won his first Masters since 2005, so why not do something for the first time since 2006? That’s what will happen when the 15-time major winner participates in the inaugural ZOZO Championship later this year.

That tournament will take place in October at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, located outside Tokyo. That has Woods set for his first competitive rounds in Japan in more than a dozen years.

“I’m excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October, and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries,” Woods, 43, said Wednesday evening in a tweet. “It’s going to be a fun fall.”

When Woods last competed in Japan, he lost in a playoff to Padraig Harrington at the 2006 Dunlop Phoenix, in the southern city of Miyazaki. He had won that tournament, played in November, in 2004 and 2005.

Within two years, he won the last of his major titles, at the 2008 U.S. Open, before a triumph earlier this month hailed as one of the greatest comeback stories in sports. He had been struggling with injuries amid personal issues that made headlines, including the dissolution of his marriage and a 2017 DUI arrest.

Woods was essentially off the PGA Tour in 2016 and 2017, but a fourth back surgery, involving a spinal fusion procedure, worked well enough that he had a surprisingly successful 2018 season. That was capped by a rousing win at the Tour Championship in September, his first victory since 2013 and a prelude to remarkable things to come at Augusta National.

Now Woods is three major wins away from Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18, and he’s just one win from Sam Snead’s record 82 PGA Tour victories. At this point, Woods will be disappointed if he hasn’t at least tied the latter mark by the time the Tour makes a three-event swing in Asia, as part of a 2019-20 season that will begin in September.

The other two Asian tournaments will be the CJ Cup in South Korea and the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. The ZOZO Championship will be the Tour’s first official event in Japan, and it replaces Malaysia’s CIMB Classic, at which Woods played his most recent competitive rounds in East and Southeast Asia, in 2012.

The ZOZO Championship will have a purse of $9.75 million and a field of 78, plus 10 more players designated by the Japanese Tour and eight others on special exemptions. There will be no cut, and the winner will receive $1.75 million and 500 points toward the FedExCup race.

When the ZOZO Championship was announced in November, PGA officials expressed excitement at the opportunity to stage an event in Japan ahead of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The sport returned to the Olympics in 2016, in Rio, for the first time in 112 years.

For his part, Yusaku Maezawa, the billionaire founder of the Japanese fashion website Zozotown, said at the time, “Just like golf has the power to motivate and connect people all over the world, regardless of nationality, gender, age or body shape, we hope to grow our private brand ZOZO into a brand that is loved all over the world, regardless of big, small, tall or short.”

In the past, Woods has described his ethnicity as “Cablinasian,” a term meant to convey his Caucasian, black, Native American and Asian roots. His mother, Kultida Woods, is a native of Thailand who reportedly also has Chinese and Dutch ancestry.

