

The Carolina Hurricanes ousted the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. (Nick Wass)

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was one of the wackiest postseason rounds in any pro sport’s history.

The Columbus Blue Jackets swept the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning. The New York Islanders swept the Pittsburgh Penguins, winners of back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. The San Jose Sharks upended the Vegas Golden Knights, last year’s Western Conference representative in the Stanley Cup finals. The Carolina Hurricanes upset the defending champion Washington Capitals, ousting them in double overtime Wednesday night. The Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins also advanced. In the end, five of the eight teams with home-ice advantage in the initial round were eliminated, all four wild cards teams won — a first for North American sports — and it was the first time in NHL history the two top seeds had ever been eliminated in the first round.

[Brewer: In the end, the Capitals were outplayed and out-coached in nearly every way by Carolina]

“Crazy playoffs, right?” Hurricanes captain Justin Williams told Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated. “Everyone says you just get in, just get invited to the dance, and it’s anyone’s game.”

Our postseason preview did warn you there would be some upsets and correctly picked the Islanders, Blues and Stars to advance, giving the latter two teams the fourth (8 percent) and seventh-best (6 percent) chances to win the Stanley Cup, respectively, before the playoffs began. It also projected a seven-game series for Washington and Carolina with each getting the same chances (seven percent) for a championship run. That might not sound like something to brag about but consider that eight out of the top 11 betting favorites for the title are now reserving tee times on the golf course.

One round in and 8 of the top 11 are on Summer vacation... 😳 pic.twitter.com/dVM88qSlO0 — Whale Capper (@whale_capper) April 25, 2019

Now that the first-round dust has settled, the team to beat is the Bruins. Boston finished third overall in the regular-season standings (49-24-9, 107 points) and has the best record of the remaining playoff teams, giving them home-ice advantage through the rest of the playoffs. Their top line, featuring Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, dominated opponents in terms of goal differential, 56 to 39 at even strength, with almost 100 more scoring chances than their opponents, per data from Natural Stat Trick. Marchand finished the first-round series with nine points against the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Pastrnak and David Krejci were stellar on the second line, outscoring opponents 21 to 17 with a 182-to-118 edge in scoring chances during the regular season. Against Toronto they managed four goals and seven assists combined.

The West remains wide open, although the winner of the second-round matchup between the Blues and Stars should tell us who represents the West in the Stanley Cup finals. Since the all-star break, St. Louis and Dallas have been two of the best defensive teams at even strength, giving up the fourth and seventh-fewest scoring chances per 60 minutes, respectively, per Natural Stat Trick. The Blues will need to be at their best defensively to stop the Stars’ top line of Jamie Benn, Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin. Those three outscored the Nashville Predators 6 to 0 at even strength, with three of those goals originating in the slot or crease.

“Our line’s all about work,” Seguin told Matthew DeFranks. “It’s about will. Obviously, we have the skill and the talent there. But when we’re working hard, we’re happy to go up against anybody. They’re a good team. They had some good pushback tonight. I thought their goalie still played really good, especially early on. It’s going to be a really hard game to try to win on home ice Monday.”