

Doug Williams, the Redskins' senior vice president of player personnel, holds a pre-draft news conference on Monday. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The meetings piled up over the last few months, at hotels in Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl, convention spaces in Indianapolis for the scouting combine, at Redskins Park in Ashburn and at college campuses across the country.

These conversations took place between the Washington Redskins decision-makers and draft hopefuls at all positions, but as was made evident by the team holding face-to-face meetings with just about every major quarterback prospect, this franchise is in need of a signal-caller for the future.

All of that background work will get put into action when the NFL draft begins Thursday. Trading for Arizona Cardinals second-year quarterback Josh Rosen remains a possibility, as does selecting a passer with the 15th overall pick. The Redskins could also wait until the second or third round and instead address other roster needs like edge rusher, wide receiver or guard, or take the opposite approach and try to trade up for a QB. It has the potential to be a franchise-changing decision.

[John Clayton's final 2019 mock draft: Redskins land a quarterback]

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern until the Cardinals figure out what they’re doing in the Josh Rosen situation,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I think [the Redskins] would go quarterback in the first round . . . if they did not get Rosen. I think you come away with a combination of a quarterback and offensive lineman [early]. … I think wide receiver, as well. I could see them adding somebody at those three spots. … I actually tend to think they might be more offensive leaning in this draft.”

Here is a look at the team’s biggest positional needs entering the draft, along with additional pre-draft reading. This post will update once the picks begin Thursday, and throughout the weekend.

Team needs

Quarterback: The future of Alex Smith is unknown, as a serious broken leg has put the rest of his career in jeopardy. Case Keenum was brought in to compete with Colt McCoy in the short term, but neither is believed to be a long-term answer. The Redskins will add an arm this weekend, but how and when?

Guard: The team is ready to move on from Shawn Lauvao after the left guard finished the season on injured reserve for the second consecutive season. The line — Trent Williams, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses — has the chance to be one of the league’s best if it can stay healthy and plug that hole at left guard.

Edge rusher: The starting job opposite Ryan Kerrigan is open after Preston Smith signed a free agent deal with Green Bay Packers for $52 million. Ryan Anderson, a 2017 second-round pick, is next up on the depth chart, but is he ready? The Redskins have to decide if Anderson is the answer or if fresh blood is needed.

Wide receiver: The Redskins’ receiving corps was one of the least productive in the league last season, and that was before Jamison Crowder signed with the Jets in free agency. A healthy Paul Richardson will help and Josh Doctson may further develop, but the offense still needs another playmaker at receiver.

Cornerback: Washington went with a youth movement at the position last season, and it backfired after Quinton Dunbar was sidelined by injury. Depth is an issue, and it could be time to start preparing for the future, with both Josh Norman and Fabian Moreau having deals that expire after the 2020 season.

List of draft picks

Round 1, No. 15

Round 2, No. 46

Round 3, No. 76

Round 3, No. 96

Round 5, No. 153

Round 5, No. 173

Round 6, No. 206

Round 7, No. 222

Round 7, No. 253

