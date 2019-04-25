

Mo Farah says he had some stuff stolen at Haile Gebrselassie's hotel in Ethiopia. The latter has lobbed accusations of his own. (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

In this corner stands Mo Farah, only the second runner in Olympic history to win consecutive gold medals in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

And in the other corner is Haile Gebrselassie, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 10,000 meters and a former holder of the world-record time in the marathon.

The two distance-running titans are feuding over a number of things that may or may not have happened at a hotel owned by Gebrselassie in Addis Ababa.

Farah got things started Wednesday near the end of a news conference ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon by saying, “I am disappointed with Haile.” He then told Rob Harris of the Associated Press that, during a three-month stay at the YaYa Africa Athletics Village, his room had been robbed in March of two phones, a Tag Heuer watch (gifted to him by his wife) and approximately $2,900 in cash, all stolen from a locked case. He then accused a hotel employee of engineering the theft.

“Someone in reception had given my key to someone and someone has gone in and opened my room and opened my suitcase,” Farah said. “It was locked on a code. And someone taken my two phones, taken my money, taken my watch that my wife got me that you can’t buy.

“The hotel never took responsibility or . . . [did] anything to get my stuff back. I asked them, they got the police involved. They said they arrested some five guys, they were released.”

In a statement to the BBC, Gebrselassie said he had received a text message from Farah before the news conference, which he described as an attempt to “blackmail” him, and said he was considering legal action for defamation. He added that Farah had declined to let the hotel keep his valuables in a safe box, relieving it of its responsibility; that an investigation resulted in no criminal charges; and that Farah left without paying his $2,400 hotel bill even though he had been given a 50 percent discount.

“I told the police, it is very clear, this is an international issue — we have to find out where his property is,” Gebrselassie told the Guardian. “Five people were there at the time. All of them were took by the police. The police arrested them for three weeks. Would that happen in England? No way.

“I ended up not going back to my hotel for weeks — I was afraid of my own people who work in my hotel. I have to tell you something, the families of those in custody were very angry I didn’t do anything to help because of Mo Farah.”

Then Gebrselassie added an accusation of his own against Farah: That the Somali-born British citizen had “punched and kicked” two athletes, a man and his wife, during an incident in the hotel’s gym a number of weeks ago and that Gebrselassie had to intervene to keep Farah from being arrested by local police.

“Always when he does something wrong or whatever, we take care of him because he is a big name. When he reacted to the two athletes in the gym, and he kicked and punched, he was almost in police custody. But I talked to the police and said: ‘This is Mo Farah, he is a big athlete, he is an international name. Leave him.’

“The police said: ‘Haile, why are you saying like this? This is a criminal.’ I said, ‘Please, please please.’ He escaped the police without a case. He left Ethiopia without any questioning. And finally, he apologized for the attack — ‘Okay, no problem, I was very angry, blah blah blah.’ I have always taken care of him in different ways. But he treated us the wrong way.”

Farah’s coach, Gary Lough, who claims he was with the athlete during the incident, described things differently to the Guardian, saying the man was copying exercises Farah was doing in an attempt to provoke him and then made a move toward his training group.

“The Ethiopian athlete then moved and looked like he was about to attack Farah’s training partner Bashir Abdi — so Mo tried to protect his friend by swinging a punch,” Lough said, adding that Farah struck the athlete’s wife on the arm accidentally during the scuffle.

Lough also said Farah had patched things up with the athlete and his wife.

But wait, there’s more: A gym employee at the hotel told the AP that Farah grabbed him by the neck and shoved him a year ago during a separate training trip, with Farah again angry that his training methods were being copied.

Farah’s representatives would only confirm to the AP that the more recent incident happened but it was “not of Mo’s making.” They did not comment on the older alleged incident.

Gebrselassie told the Guardian that both sides have lawyered, with Farah trying to get the hotel to pay for the nearly $15,000 worth of goods that allegedly were stolen.

“He hired a lawyer in Ethiopia. And we have our own lawyer. And now the fight will start and we will see — and one of us will be the winner,” he said.

Read more from The Post:

Tiger Woods says he’ll compete in Japan for the first time since 2006

Capitals’ bid for back-to-back Stanley Cups ends in double overtime against the Hurricanes

LeBron James denies having trust issues with Lakers, but maybe he should