

Josh Rosen, reluctant Cardinal. (Harry How/Getty Images)

It was late October 2015, and Kyler Murray was about to make his first career college start as a Texas A&M freshman. Josh Rosen, also a freshman and already entrenched as UCLA’s starting quarterback, gave his contemporary an Instagram shout-out:

Fast-forward nearly four years, and things between Murray and Rosen may be a bit awkward, considering that they’re now Cardinals teammates after Arizona selected Murray with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, one year after taking Rosen with the 10th pick (trading up five spots to do so).

They’re teammates for now, anyway.

Thursday night came and went and Rosen was still a member of the Cardinals, which may have been more of a surprise than Arizona picking a quarterback in consecutive years. In fact, according to Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko, team officials did not begin shopping Rosen “in earnest” until minutes remained before the draft started at 8 p.m. Eastern, which is at least a little puzzling. Then the Cardinals watched as the quarterback-needy teams — the Giants and Redskins, specifically — chose quarterbacks with their first-round selections, decimating the trade market for Rosen.

Arizona wanted a first-round pick in return, Klemko reports. Good luck with that now, even if General Manager Steve Keim insists he’s still going to get good value and will keep Rosen on the roster if he doesn’t get it.

“I’m not giving up Josh for less than he’s worth,” Keim told NFL Network’s Mike Silver. “He’s a really good player. He’s been amazing throughout this process, and I have nothing but good things to say about him. Quarterback’s the most important position in the game, and without one, you’re screwed — so you’d better have more than one. Trust me, I know. Four years ago we went into a playoff game with our fourth stringer [Ryan Lindley] because our other quarterbacks got hurt, and it wasn’t fun. So yeah, people might think it would be awkward to have them both, but I’m not worried about that at all. I have no reason to give Josh away.”

There’s just one possible sticking point: Rosen reportedly isn’t happy with all this. Silver, citing multiple sources, reported that Rosen “was upset by the selection of Murray” and “was far from thrilled with the franchise’s handling of the pre-draft process, during which he received no assurances regarding his status nor any indication that he was being replaced.”

Knowing that, Rosen probably will be traded at some point, but to whom and for how much? The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero think the Dolphins could be involved, reporting that the two sides have been “talking” and that Miami — which is looking to eventually replace Ryan Tannehill — “has been doing work on Rosen for weeks when it became clear he’d be available.” The Dolphins notably did not take a quarterback on Thursday night, instead selecting Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, but they’re also not going to give away the farm for a guy like Rosen who had the league’s worst passer rating last season.

The best the Cardinals can expect to get from the Dolphins might be a third-round pick (in this case the draft’s 78th selection), according to the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley. That’s especially true if teams with aging quarterbacks like the Patriots, Packers and Chargers don’t get involved in Rosen trade discussions, perhaps upping the ante with a second-round offer.

That probably isn’t what Keim was hoping for, but it’s probably the best he’s going that. Either that, or stand pat with an awkward situation of his own making.

As negotiations continue centered around QB Josh Rosen… he has unfollowed the Cardinals on Instagram. 💻📸✌🏼 https://t.co/WmM3bX0OjM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2019

Social media update: Josh Rosen has unfollowed the #AZCardinals on twitter. https://t.co/gAfp4ZCy8X — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2019

