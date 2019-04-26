John Havlicek, who won eight championships in 16 seasons with the Boston Celtics, has died at the age of 79. The team confirmed the news Thursday evening, saying in a statement that he was “one of the most accomplished players” in the franchise’s decorated history.
An Ohio State product nicknamed “Hondo,” Havlicek played from 1962 to 1978, earning 1974 Finals MVP honors along the way. The Celtics’ all-time leader in games, points and field goals, he turned his reserve status on the stacked Boston teams of the 1960s into a valuable role that would become known as the “sixth man.”
