

The Boston Celtics announced Hall of Famer John Havlicek, whose steal of Hal Green’s inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference finals against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died at age 79. (Cheryl Senter/AP, File)

John Havlicek, who won eight championships in 16 seasons with the Boston Celtics, has died at the age of 79. The team confirmed the news Thursday evening, saying in a statement that he was “one of the most accomplished players” in the franchise’s decorated history.

An Ohio State product nicknamed “Hondo,” Havlicek played from 1962 to 1978, earning 1974 Finals MVP honors along the way. The Celtics’ all-time leader in games, points and field goals, he turned his reserve status on the stacked Boston teams of the 1960s into a valuable role that would become known as the “sixth man.”

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox