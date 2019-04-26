

Daniel Jones, New York fan favorite. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

Let’s check in with New York Giants fans this fine Friday morning, now that they’ve had some time to digest the team’s selection of Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth pick of the NFL draft.

Son. Joey is NOT happy with the Giants pick 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YnpRrmaPx5 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) April 26, 2019

Hmmmm, early returns don’t seem promising, but that’s just one fan out of thousands. Better increase the sample size:

You can see the precise moment the guy in the Saquon Barkley jersey died insidepic.twitter.com/YWbptbsPvw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2019

So that’s two fans collapsing to the floor like Redd Foxx in “Sanford and Son.” Not great! Maybe this guy here will take it better swaddled in his blankie.

My roommate @jesseweinberger is a huge Giants fan (huge enough to wear a jersey to watch TV).



He had one wish for the #NFLDraft: don’t draft Daniel Jones. You can probably guess who they drafted. pic.twitter.com/9Hy9yxRcXh — Andrew Ettinger (@ettinger) April 26, 2019

Yikes! They really are taking this poorly. But maybe the die-hards who actually traveled to Nashville for the draft were more recept---.

#Giants fan reaction to the Daniel Jones pick. pic.twitter.com/lIOhVayumF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2019

The consternation extended to the world of Class AAA baseball, as Reno Aces outfielder Tim Locastro took out his frustration with the Giants’ decision on the Fresno Grizzlies’ pitchers:

I asked @Aces leadoff hitter Tim Locastro (an Auburn, NY native) what his approach in the box was to the first of his 3 home runs tonight. He responded with an early contender for quote of the year. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3QgsLZGd7G — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 26, 2019

As you might expect, the New York tabloids greeted the news with the evenhandedness that we’ve all come to know and love from them.

Welcome to New York, Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/2X8n6bdfab — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 26, 2019

But don’t worry, Giants fans, GM Dave Gettleman is here to assuage your worries about his decision to select Jones, even though most observers think he probably would’ve still been around at No. 17 when New York had its second pick of the first round. And never mind that Dwayne Haskins, who many regard as a better quarterback prospect than Jones, was right there for the Giants to pick. And never mind that the Giants probably had a more pressing need on defense, which produced the second-fewest quarterback sacks in the NFL last season, and could’ve taken either Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen or Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who went with the next two picks after Jones to the Jaguars and Bills, respectively.

You see, Gettleman once watched Jones play three series in an exhibition football game.

“I walked out there and saw a professional quarterback,” Gettleman said of watching Jones at the Senior Bowl. “After his three series at the Senior Bowl, that was a professional quarterback that I watched.”

