

Kyler Murray poses with Commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL draft in Nashville. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As soon as the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night in Nashville, the Oklahoma quarterback rose in his pink pinstriped suit and began taking unprecedented steps toward the stage.

Murray is now a true unicorn, a transcendent talent who has cemented his place as the first athlete to be selected in the first round of the NFL and Major League Baseball drafts. At 5-foot-10, he is also the shortest quarterback to be selected in any round since 2000, a historic feat emblematic of both Murray’s extraordinary skill set and the NFL’s recent shift toward spread offenses, where traditional size at quarterback has become more of a luxury than a necessity.

Arizona’s pick finally unites Murray with first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, who once had tried to recruit Murray while serving as head coach at Texas Tech and now has tabbed the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to help run his Air Raid offense with the Cardinals.

[NFL draft live updates: Cardinals take Kyler Murray with No. 1 pick]

That was just one of the many parallels drawn between Murray and other former Kingsbury quarterback disciples throughout the draft process. Analysts had compared Murray to former Texas Tech gunslinger Patrick Mahomes, who won the league’s MVP award in his second season with Kansas City last year, as well as Baker Mayfield, who transferred from Texas Tech after two seasons and became a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma before the Cleveland Browns selected him with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.

While he followed a similar path as the 6-foot-1 Mayfield, who had dealt with speculation about his own stature in the lead-up to last year’s draft, Murray is a phenomenon all his own. He grew up as a prodigy in baseball and a five-star quarterback recruit at Allen (Tex.) High, and he later signed to play quarterback at Texas A&M.

He eventually transferred to Oklahoma, and although the Oakland Athletics selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Murray made it clear that he intended to play his junior season under center for the Sooners. The results vaulted him into the NFL draft conversation: He threw for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, ran for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and won the Heisman Trophy.

That spawned a turbulent pre-draft process in which Murray contemplated his professional careers in both football and baseball. He eventually put out a firm statement in early February vowing to concentrate solely on football, returning $1.29 million of the $1.5 million signing bonus he earned with the Athletics. That decision, coupled with his surprising measurements at the NFL scouting combine — Murray was expected to measure at 5-foot-9 but came in at 5-foot-10⅛ and 207 pounds — thrust him into the conversation as the potential top pick.

“I was born a football player,” Murray said. “I love this game. There was no turning back when I made this decision. I’m 100 percent in.”

His decision to choose football over baseball was similar to the experience of his father, Kevin, a former two-sport star himself who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the early 1980s. The elder Murray eventually chose to pursue football as a quarterback at Texas A&M over his baseball career, but he was never drafted into the NFL. Kyler had leaned on his father in making his decision, which took another remarkable turn Thursday night.

“He taught me how to throw the ball when I was 7 years old,” Kyler said of his father during the combine. “I definitely wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him teaching me the game of football.”

