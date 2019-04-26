Josh Hart is nothing if not persistent. The Los Angeles Lakers guard and Silver Spring native, who starred at Sidwell Friends before winning a national championship at Villanova, saw a recruiting opportunity when his hometown Redskins drafted Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Thursday and he took it.

“Yo,” Hart tweeted at his Lakers teammate, LeBron James. “Looks like you might have to root for the Skins.”

James, an Akron native, is a die-hard Ohio State fan, but his NFL allegiances lie with the Browns and the Cowboys. That isn’t about to change.

“Definitely rooting for [Haskins] that’s for sure!!” James replied to Hart. “Hope all who passed on him pay for it but I ain’t rooting with your skins. No way Jose my friend!”

Haskins, who was selected No. 15 overall and nine picks after the Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, sounded determined to make the teams who passed on him regret their decision.

“I’m more motivated that ever before,” he told ESPN’s Jen Lada on Thursday night. “The league done messed up.”

Thursday wasn’t the first time Hart attempted to convince James to become a Redskins fan.

“I got a Redskins jersey for you my guy,” Hart tweeted at the four-time MVP after the Browns tied the Steelers in Week 1 last season.

Redskins running back Derrius Guice invited James to a Redskins game next season — Haskins, a Bullis graduate, figures to make his debut in Week 1 of the preseason at Cleveland — and joined his teammates in welcoming Washington’s newest quarterback to the team.

Joe Theismann, the last player to wear No. 7 for the Redskins, also extended a warm welcome to Haskins, who wore the same number in high school and college.

Did Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III have anything to say about the Redskins drafting Haskins? Yes, he did. Griffin, the last quarterback Washington selected in the first round, seemed to offer some unsolicited advice to his former employer before congratulating Haskins on his special night.

“You didn’t draft the young man for nothing,” Griffin tweeted. “You did it because you believe in the young man. You did it because you need a Quarterback. Don’t give up on him prematurely. He is your investment. Give the kid time to prove himself. Congrats young gun!!! Enjoy every second of it!”

