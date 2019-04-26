

D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta is in the final year of his contract. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

MINNEAPOLIS — While D.C. United is in the Twin Cities preparing for Sunday’s match against Minnesota, club executives have remained at home to meet with midfielder Luciano Acosta’s agents.

Acosta’s contract expires at the end of the year, and because soccer is global and operates differently than other U.S. pro sports, United must begin to address the matter now.

The club could end up signing him or selling him. Or signing him now and selling him later. Or, in United’s worst-case scenario, losing him without compensation.

One face-to-face meeting will not resolve a complex situation; talks seem certain of continuing for weeks. But with United expected to tender a multiyear deal — one that would probably quadruple Acosta’s base salary and make him among the highest-paid players in MLS — the process will begin to take shape.

First, the basics:

Acosta carried a base salary of $550,000 last year and overall compensation of $652,000, which, if applied to the current roster, would rank fourth on the team behind Wayne Rooney, Zoltan Stieber and Paul Arriola. The MLS Players Association is expected to post this year’s figures sometime next month.

He is underpaid; no one will dispute that. Acosta was an MLS Best XI pick last season after scoring 10 goals and sharing the assist crown with 17. His partnership with Rooney was magic.

But this is not about just money. Acosta would like, at some point soon, to play in Europe, where greater prestige, competition and contracts lie. With his 25th birthday a month away and his MLS deal expiring, the prime window of opportunity is open.

Some might question whether he is good enough for Europe’s top circuits. European soccer, though, is not monolithic; there are levels and challenges, styles and cultures for all. While he might not be suited for Bayern Munich, he would fit nicely with several clubs in the Big Five leagues (England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France).

Paris Saint-Germain, home to Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, wanted to buy Acosta in January, but after initial suggestions of a $10 million transfer fee and an 11th-hour trip to France by Acosta and United General Manager Dave Kasper in anticipation of a deal, the offer fell to $7 million.

Faced with a looming deadline, United passed. With another day of negotiations, one source said, the sides probably would’ve struck a deal.

The Argentine federation has also taken note of his rise and considered inviting him to national team camp in March. Ultimately, he was not chosen.

Through nine matches, Acosta is having a good — but not great — year, posting two goals and two assists for a first-place team. At times, body language and temperament have revealed a frustrated and perhaps distracted player. He has been seeing a sports psychologist, which is understandable given the twists and turns of the past few months and the uncertainty about his future.

In general, United officials, coaches and players have lauded Acosta’s recommitment to the team and his craft after the dream move to PSG fell through.

So how will it play out? Here are the scripts:

Acosta re-signs with United. Playing for a winning team, enjoying quality of life in the United States for himself and his family and appreciating the pay raise, Acosta inks a new deal. The decision puts his mind at ease and allows him to focus solely on directing United to MLS Cup for the first time in 15 years.

The long-term commitment, however, does not extinguish his European dreams. United agrees to welcome offers from abroad next winter, just as it did this past winter.

The new contract benefits Acosta because he receives a major salary bump right away instead of having to wait until next year. It benefits United because, with him under contract, the club is entitled to a transfer fee if a club from abroad calls. D.C. had bought him from Boca Juniors for an estimated $1.4 million.

United sells Acosta. A club comes along in the coming weeks and, not wanting to risk losing out on Acosta down the road, makes an offer in the multimillions. United believes Acosta is worth more than what’s proposed, but in fear of ultimately collecting nothing, D.C. pulls the trigger. He joins his new side right away.

In turn, United understands it must apply the revenue toward acquiring a replacement player or risk squandering hope of contending for a championship and alienating a fan base with high expectations.

Furthermore, the opening of Audi Field and the arrival of Rooney have reintroduced the brand to the city. Casual fans are paying attention and buying tickets; they want to see a winner.

If United were a middling team, it might wait to fill the void next year. This season, however, is too promising to throw away.

United has been preparing for such a scenario by closely monitoring potential targets. One option is moving winger Lucas Rodriguez to Acosta’s central role and reacquiring Yamil Asad, who returned to Argentina during the offseason after United and Velez Sarsfield failed to reach a deal on another loan or a transfer. D.C. retained his MLS rights. Asad has hardly played for Sarsfield in 2019.

Acosta signs a pre-contract. In soccer, when a player’s contract is within six months of expiring, he is allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club. In Acosta’s case, it would apply only to teams abroad because United would keep his MLS rights.

An assortment of clubs have been monitoring him this spring.

If Acosta were to sign a pre-contract, United would not collect a transfer fee but would retain his services until the end of the season — a truly awkward arrangement.

United trades Acosta. This is the most unlikely scenario because no team would likely be willing to relinquish players and perhaps financial considerations to United and commit to a hefty contract while knowing Acosta would still want to go abroad soon.

Acosta waits, then leaves. He rejects United’s contract proposal this spring and the team does not receive any legitimate transfer offers this summer. An interested club tells Acosta that, if he plays out his contract, it can offer even more in salary because it wouldn’t have to pay United a transfer fee.

Acosta spurns United’s overtures in the fall and signs overseas in the winter. United collects zilch.

Acosta waits, then re-signs. He is not sure what he wants to do, so he puts off a decision until after the season. The European opportunities aren’t what he had hoped, so he re-signs with United over the holidays and focuses on raising his international profile with another strong season in MLS.

After a year’s worth of stress, it would be as if nothing had happened.

