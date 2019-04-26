

Maryland's video coordinator, Chad Wells, catches a tennis ball thrown from one of the video towers during spring practice. The ball contains a memory card loaded with practice footage. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

As the Maryland football team ventures through the spring and into the season, each practice includes plenty of critical throws. But they don’t always come from the quarterbacks or even from members of the team. Sometimes the all-important pass launches from the hand of a student standing across the street, a few stories above the practice field.

It’s harder when it’s windy and sometimes the goal posts get in the way, but the process — involving not a football, but a tennis ball — is integral to the program’s preparation.

While Terrapins football players perfect their craft, students capture it all on film for coaches to review. Since this is a college football program, time is obsessively managed and efficiency matters — especially for a new coaching staff that has 15 spring practices to install their schemes. So instead of waiting until the end of practice to begin uploading and editing hundreds of digital files, the crew led by video coordinator Chad Wells gets to work during practice. Key to the effort are old tennis balls.

Each one, often inherited from the tennis team when it’s too deflated for their purposes, has a small slit that creates a safe compartment for SD (memory) cards, which are inserted into the balls and flung from the camera outposts down to the field about five times per practice. Once the files reach ground level, the editing process begins with computers on the field and the film makes it to coaches’ tablets before they finish their post-practice showers.

“If we don't get the film up until an hour and a half after practice, then the coaches are waiting for an hour and a half with nothing to do,” said Wells, who has worked at Maryland for almost a year. “They can't do their job until the film is up. It's all about speed.”

[Packers make Terps safety Darnell Savage Jr. a first-round pick]



The tennis balls have small slits so they can hold SD cards. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

When Joe Malfa, one of the student video managers, began working with the team in 2016, the transport of SD cards from the scissor lifts above the field involved twine bags and ropes that he said made it “like you’re going crabbing and reeling it back up.” Early in fall camp that year, the video coordinator at the time, Jon Barnum, realized there had to be a better way. From then on, tennis balls had a role at Maryland football practice. (It’s not a novel idea. Wells has seen it before, and when he worked for the San Francisco 49ers, the staff used Nerf footballs for the same purpose.)

The students Wells oversees spend practice either filming from the ground, on a scissor lift, at the top of the Atlantic Building that overlooks the practice field or from the attic of another building that houses the biology department on the opposite side of the field.

[Terps are installing the Alabama offense, but spring scrimmage likely won’t be a showcase for it]

Jimmy Grant, one of the student video managers, usually shoots practice from the Atlantic Building, affectionately known to the video crew as Japan. The building is like an island since Stadium Drive separates his station from the field. Plus, two posters about the country, a map and another that details Japan’s history, serve as a reference point for where to turn on the fourth floor to reach the practice-viewing spot.

The old system, with the bags and ropes, wouldn’t work for those filming from the campus buildings. Without the tennis balls, someone would need to run down and around to the entrance of the fenced-in field. Now they chuck the tennis balls across the street, while those harnessed on the scissor lifts simply drop the balls.

“We're taking something that is no longer useful — a tennis ball that is deflated — and using it to make our lives easier from a time and efficiency standpoint,” Wells said. “If we had to run up to Japan to get an SD card, we'd lose 10 minutes every time we had to do it.”

From the Atlantic Building, Grant said “you have to throw pretty hard” for the ball to make it to the field. Early in the tennis ball era at Maryland, occasionally a ball would fall short and a passerby would have to toss it over the fence to the field. Malfa remembers how once, during fall camp of 2017, someone walked off with the ball, not knowing its contents, before the video staff chased after the person to retrieve the film.

If a card somehow pops out, an extensive search process ensues. Each camera has an extra card that holds duplicate files, but practice film landing in the wrong hands would be a coach’s nightmare.



Student video manager Michael Sullivan tosses a tennis ball to video coordinator Chad Wells. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Before practice, Wells gives his students a schedule instructing them what to record during each period and red lines denoting the ball drops. Wells and Malfa usually head inside after the second-to-last drop, so they can begin pushing the practice files to the cloud. For the final handoff of the day, the student video managers often run the card into the facility.

"It’s a fast-paced environment,” Grant said. “Considering it’s a football team, that makes sense.”

The students shoot from multiple angles — the end zone, the sideline and from a pole on the ground that captures the quarterback — and cater to coaches’ needs. The edited clips should include pre-snap adjustments but no idle time. Videos are organized into folders that make it easy for coaches to navigate.

During practice, communication works both ways. If a coach wants a drill filmed that wasn’t originally on the video plan, he might call up to the students. One time, a shadow placed half the offensive line in the dark, and since the drill didn’t require a specific field position, Malfa told the coach, who moved his group to the sunlight. Coaches and players are understanding of the process because they know the importance of film, especially in a year like this one with a new staff.

The process almost always goes smoothly. So with the help of a contingent of students, quick editing, an organized process and all those tennis balls, each day’s work quickly appears on devices around the facility and into the hands of appreciative coaches.

“They don’t know how it got there,” Malfa said. “But it’s there.”

Read more:

A football player transferred to be nearer his ailing mom. The NCAA denied his waiver to play now.

Courtroom testimony pulls college football into college basketball bribery scandal

NCAA approves changes to college football overtime and targeting rules