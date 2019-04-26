

Carter Kieboom, the 16th-best prospect in baseball coming into the season, according to Baseball Prospectus, figures to debut this weekend. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ important April road trip — the one against struggling teams, during which they needed to build momentum before a homestand against tougher competition — ended with a whimper. The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins both took two of three from the Nationals, delivering frustrating losses to mull over on the team’s longest plane rides of the season.

Now, the Nationals (11-12) return to Washington hoping to break from the rut of mediocrity they’ve occupied for more than a year. Since the 2018 season began, they’ve been within a game of .500 95 times, 22 more than the next closest team. They’ll have to deal with the San Diego Padres (14-11), arguably the most talented non-division opponent they’ve faced this season. The weekend series starts in Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 p.m. with Washington’s righty ace Max Scherzer on the bump against 27-year-old San Diego lefty Matt Strahm, who has improved in each of his four outings since his season debut, when he lasted 2⅔ innings against Arizona, allowing five runs on eight hits. Last Friday, he allowed one run on two hits in eight innings against Cincinnati.

Here is what to look out for as the ninth series of the season begins:

Carter Kieboom starts his MLB career

Middle infielder Carter Kieboom, the Nationals’ top prospect, and baseball’s 16th-best prospect, according to Baseball Prospectus, will be in Washington this weekend. That news emerged during Washington’s off day on Thursday.

General Manager Mike Rizzo has said he would not call up a prospect who was not ready to play every day, so it seems as though the 21-year-old will make his MLB debut against the Padres at Nationals Park.

Kieboom, the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2016, excelled during 18 games in Class AAA Fresno, getting on base in more than half his plate appearances (.506) and blasting six doubles and three home runs. In 66 at-bats, he walked (16) almost as many times as he struck out (20). It is unclear what, if anything, Kieboom’s promotion means for Trea Turner. Turner, the Nationals’ starting shortstop, broke his right index finger in the season’s first week and hasn’t played since April 3.

Rizzo said before the season that Kieboom did not make the roster out of spring training because of his defense. Three weeks seemed to be enough to change Rizzo’s mind, and now Kieboom will likely be starting up the middle for the Nationals this weekend.

[Trevor Rosenthal’s control issues remain a problem, but the Nationals have few options]

Starting rotation questions

All three of the Nationals’ starters this weekend will head to the mound amid looming questions.

How healthy is Max Scherzer? The Nationals righty “dodged a bullet” when he tweaked an intercostal muscle in his left rib cage in Miami last Sunday while dodging a hard-hit line drive in the dugout. On Tuesday in Denver, Scherzer threw 20 pitches off the mound and expressed confidence he’d make his scheduled start. The 34-year-old, who has already dealt with an ankle bone bruise from a comebacker earlier in the year, will try to snap an uncharacteristically poor stretch; he has a 4.45 ERA through five starts.

What will Stephen Strasburg do for an encore? His most recent start may have come against a talent-light Marlins squad, but the 30-year-old struck out 11 over eight scoreless innings to win the series finale in what Manager Dave Martinez called an “unbelievable pick-me-up.” Yet Strasburg followed up his previous best start of the season — 6⅔ scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against the Mets on April 4 — with his worst: Four innings, six runs against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 9. Which Strasburg takes the mound Saturday could make a big difference for the Nationals.

When will Jeremy Hellickson get back on course? The righty had defined consistency in his tenure with Washington, allowing three or fewer runs in 21 of his 22 starts. Then, last Monday, Colorado tagged him for five runs in as many innings. The start was the first of Hellickson’s career in hitter-friendly Coors Field, but Hellickson declined to use that as an excuse, saying “it doesn’t matter where you’re playing.”

The Nationals, with their bullpen instability, will need as much help as they can get from their starters to build some late-April momentum.

Starting stronger

The Nationals’ recent inability to win series is, at least in part, due to their poor starts. The team is 1-7 in the opening game of three-game sets this season, and its only win came against the New York Mets three weeks ago.

Washington is in position to start well against the Padres, with Scherzer against Strahm in the opener. That could be just the matchup the Nationals need to snap out of the road-trip-induced funk because, as right fielder Adam Eaton said Wednesday after the series-ending 9-5 loss in Denver, “[The road trip] sucked.”

He added: “We expected better. We expected better because we have confidence in ourselves. It wasn’t the road trip we would have wanted. If we could have taken this last game we would have been okay, but losing two series on the road is never fun.”

The Nationals’ next chance to turn confidence into reality arrives Friday.

Probable pitchers

RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Matt Strahm

RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Eric Lauer

RHP Jeremy Hellickson vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi

More on the Nationals:

Why Patrick Corbin and Yan Gomes became battery mates for the Nationals

‘We expected better’: Nationals close road trip with another series loss at Colorado

Max Scherzer expects to make his next scheduled start Friday

In a tight NL East race, the Marlins — yes, the Marlins — could decide the division