The Washington Nationals have made a decision with reliever Trevor Rosenthal, placing him on the 10-day injured list Friday with a viral infection.

Rosenthal, signed this offseason to be the team’s setup man, has struggled through seven appearances. He has lost all control of his pitches and has been unable to get outs without issuing walks and allowing runs.

Now the Nationals will give him some time to figure out what’s going on. The team has reinstated reliever Justin Miller off the injured list to take Rosenthal’s place in the bullpen.

“You remember me talking about it a bit after the game. For me, he didn’t look all that right,” Manager Dave Martinez said Friday, referring to Rosenthal’s rough outing two days earlier in Denver. “He said he felt fatigued. Him being sick in Miami and then going to Colorado, he said he felt good. And then after, he said he felt not like himself. He went to the doctor, and the doctor said he definitely has some viral infection that caused him to lose 12 pounds."

General Manager Mike Rizzo said Friday that Rosenthal had a stomach flu in Miami, the first stop of a recent six-game road trip, and that caused him to lose 10 pounds in five days. After giving up three runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Rosenthal said he felt “so good” and was hoping to get back on the mound soon.

But the Nationals formed other plans after Rosenthal saw a doctor Friday. Following the roster move, Rosenthal was throwing and jogging in the outfield at Nationals Park. It appeared he was working on his mechanics with an athletic trainer and Spin Williams, Washington’s senior adviser for player development.

Rosenthal has a 36.00 ERA in seven appearances. He faced nine hitters and threw 47 pitches before recording his first out of the season, and he has become a liability — and unusable part — for a bullpen that carries a league-worst 7.07 ERA into Friday’s 7:05 p.m. game against the San Diego Padres.

Rizzo acknowledged that the Nationals and Rosenthal have “had discussions on different ways of handling his situation,” though he did not specifically say they have talked about a possible minor league assignment. Under the terms of Rosenthal’s contract — worth a guaranteed $7 million plus incentives — he would have to accept a demotion to the minor leagues. Now he will head to the IL and, per league rules, can rehab in the minors for up to 30 days after his 10-day stint is finished.

If this move was made for Rosenthal to right his command issues, he could take more than a month to do so.

“He’s been totally cooperative. There’s nobody that feels worse about how he is performing than Trevor Rosenthal,” Rizzo said, before the move was announced, of discussions with Rosenthal about next steps. "He’s a great teammate, the makeup is terrific, he wants to help his team, and he is going to do what he has to do to get better and to help the club.”

Rizzo added that Rosenthal developed muscle fatigue after his appearance against the Rockies on Wednesday. As for what that stemmed from, Rizzo pointed to a few different reasons. Rosenthal did not indicate any sickness or muscle fatigue after the rough performance, only saying that he was trying too hard to make the perfect pitch. Martinez said Rosenthal will remain with the Nationals for now to build up strength, and then the organization will determine where he goes.

“It’s related to the muscles in his entire body," Rizzo said. “Not only from losing the 10 pounds in five days, but also the altitude and dehydration and that type of thing.”

