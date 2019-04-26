

Fans gather in front of the stage during the 2019 NFL draft Thursday. (Brandon Dill)

The NFL draft resumes Friday evening in Nashville with the second and third rounds, and a handful of significant story lines will carry over from Thursday’s opening night.

It remains unclear if the Arizona Cardinals will be able to trade second-year quarterback Josh Rosen by draft’s end after using the top overall selection Thursday on Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma.

The Cardinals lost the New York Giants and Washington Redskins as potential trade partners. Both drafted quarterbacks Thursday, with the Giants using the sixth overall pick on Duke’s Daniel Jones and the Redskins staying put, to the surprise of some, and getting Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins with the 15th choice.

The Miami Dolphins remain in need of a quarterback after selecting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the opening round, and there were reports Friday that the Cardinals might be nearing a deal to send the second-year passer to Miami. The Denver Broncos have veteran newcomer Joe Flacco but no long-term solution at quarterback; they traded down 10 spots Thursday and selected tight end Noah Fant. Teams with established but aging veteran starters, such as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers, perhaps could end up being options for the Cardinals in the Rosen sweepstakes.

The Cardinals have not ruled out keeping Rosen, the 10th overall choice last year. But that would create an awkward and potentially volatile situation for Kliff Kingsbury, a rookie NFL head coach.

Murray, Jones and Haskins were the only three quarterbacks chosen in the first round. It was surprising that Missouri quarterback Drew Lock dropped out of the opening round. He should be an early target Friday night for any team still in the quarterback market. Then the attention turns to the next tier of quarterbacks, a group that includes West Virginia’s Will Grier, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and N.C. State’s Ryan Finley.

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor also surprisingly slipped out of the first round, perhaps because of concerns about a knee injury. Only two wide receivers, one running back and one cornerback were chosen Thursday. Players such as Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and cornerbacks Greedy Williams of LSU and Byron Murphy of Washington could be attractive to teams early in the second round.

