

Darnell Savage Jr., shown in 2017, started every game for Maryland as a sophomore, junior and senior. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell)

After rising in NFL draft projections since the end of his senior season, Maryland safety Darnell Savage Jr. was selected 21st overall in the first round by the Green Bay Packers.

Even though the Terrapins haven’t played in a bowl game the last two seasons, the program has now produced first-round picks in back-to-back years.

Savage earned second-team all-conference honors in 2018 after his four interceptions tied for second in the Big Ten, behind his teammate Tre Watson. Savage recorded 52 total tackles for the Terps last season, but since then, his draft stock has continued to surge. Savage was the first defensive back selected in this year’s draft and the 17th player in Maryland history to be drafted in the first round.

“To hear my name called on draft night is the realization of a lifelong dream," Savage said in a statement. "I’m ecstatic to be a Green Bay Packer. I want to thank my parents, family, coaches and brothers inside the Maryland locker room that helped me reach this point. We’re going to enjoy this moment tonight and then I can’t wait to get to Green Bay to start my NFL journey.”

At the NFL combine, Savage ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, the second-fastest of all safeties and eighth-fastest overall. Savage also had the third-best vertical jump in his position group at the combine, where he was joined by two Maryland teammates, offensive lineman Derwin Gray and defensive lineman Byron Cowart.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Savage said, when asked last month about his standout performance. “I knew I was capable of it. I don’t think a lot of other people knew. But I was just doing what I’ve been doing, just working hard and allowing everything to handle itself."

By the time Maryland held its pro day last month, Savage felt confident enough in how he tested at the combine that he only participated in the on-field drills and enjoyed the time back with his teammates.

At 5-foot-11, 198-pound Savage is a bit undersized, but his speed and versatility allowed him to thrive in the Terrapins’ secondary. Through his college career, Savage returned two of his eight interceptions for touchdowns, and he also scored on a blocked field goal his junior season.

Savage’s ascension up draft boards mirrored the rise of his former teammate and close friend DJ Moore, the Maryland wide receiver who was selected 24th overall by the Carolina Panthers last year.

“I think one thing we both have is we're just good people,” Savage said. “When teams ask about us, they really can't find anything negative about us as far as off-the-field issues or as a player.”

Through the draft process, Savage said he has leaned on older players like Moore and J.C. Jackson, a former Maryland defensive back who is now with the New England Patriots, for advice.

Savage, a Delaware native, came to College Park as a three-star recruit after a broken leg sidelined him when he was a junior at Caravel Academy. But at Maryland, he quickly became a key contributor, starting every game as a sophomore, junior and senior. But he was part of a program that doesn’t garner much national exposure, averaging just 4.5 wins per season during his career. But this year’s NFL draft approached, teams noticed his ability.

“I’ve never doubted myself,” Savage said in late March. “The people around me have never doubted me. I’ve been proving people wrong my whole life. The whole star thing, once you get to college, it goes away anyway. Just continuing to be myself and have that confidence in myself and things will work out.”

Read more:

Redskins draft: What Dwayne Haskins, Montez Sweat bring to Washington

NFL draft updates: Three QBs go early in defense-heavy first round

Colt McCoy misses first week of Redskins’ workouts

John Clayton’s final mock draft