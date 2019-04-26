

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock walked the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL draft, but he wasn't chosen. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

There were a few surprise selections in the first round of the NFL draft, and as a result there are several impressive prospects still available entering Friday’s second and third rounds.

Here is a look at the best remaining players heading into Day 2:

1. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Taylor was expected to go as early as the top 10, but slipped out of the first round. He’s a three-year starter at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, and a perfect for a team looking for a right tackle.

2. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Unlike some of the other top quarterbacks in this class, Lock was a four-year college starter. But there are inconsistencies in his throwing motion that might have caused him to slip, along with questions about his accuracy.

3. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: There was a time he was considered a potential top-10 pick. More teams are looking for long, angular cornerbacks with speed, and at 6-2 and 185 pounds with a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, Williams fits the profile.

4. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: He was one of the best defensive backs in coverage last season. The only knock against him is he’s 5-11 and not 6-1.

5. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma: He’s a big blocker at 6-3, 329 pounds who can handle bigger defensive linemen, and can play either guard or right tackle.

6. Greg Little, OT, Mississippi: At 6-5, 310 pounds, he has ideal size for an NFL tackle to go with good power and athleticism.

7. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State: There could be several wide receivers drafted early on Day 2, including Butler. He fits the prototype for a great outside receiver, running a 4.47 40 at 6-5, 227 pounds.

8. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: He started for three years and has great range in pass coverage despite recording a poor 40-yard dash time. He plays with great technique in run defense.

9. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi: He was the star of the NFL combine after running a 4.33 40 and bench-pressing 27 reps of 225 pounds, drawing raves for his sculpted 6-3, 228-pound frame. But there are concerns about his injury history and consistency.

10. Mack Wilson, ILB, Alabama: He didn’t get to start until his final year at Alabama, where he was great on special teams, but he has the athleticism to be a three-down linebacker if he can fine-tune his game.

11. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: He caught 90 passes for the Buckeyes last year. He’s a former track star with 4.33 speed at nearly 6 feet, 205 pounds.

12. A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi: He was drafted as a baseball player coming out of college, and was more productive than his higher-profile teammate, Metcalf. He caught 85 passes for 1,320 yards last season.

13. Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: He recorded 17½ sacks last season, and has three years of starting experience. He isn’t a dynamic athlete, at 6-5, 259 pounds.

14. Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State: One of the most accomplished blockers in the draft, particularly in the running game, Risner started four years and earned all-Big 12 first-team honors three times.

15. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College: He was one of the ACC’s best defensive playmakers and recorded 18 sacks in his career, but doesn’t have the same level of athleticism of other defensive linemen taken early in this draft.

16. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: He could be in demand after two tight ends went in the first round. He has very good speed down the seem, averaging 16.1 yards on his 44 catches last season.

17. Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida: He looked like a first-round lock until a slow 40-yard dash time and poor interviews at the combine hurt his draft stock. He had 11 sacks last year for the Gators.

18. Rock Ya Sin, CB, Temple: ­He was a one-year starter at Temple after transferring from Presbyterian. He’s at his best in man-to-man press coverage.

19. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware: He is a versatile defensive back who made the move from cornerback to safety last season. He makes sense for a team looking for a single-high deep safety in cover-one or cover-three schemes.

20. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina: He is a good route-runner who has good speed and physicality at 5-11, 214 pounds. He broke out last season for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns on 62 catches.

