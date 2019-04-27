

Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams walks the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday in Nashville. (Steve Helber)

One of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns doesn’t even know what jersey number he’ll wear yet, but he has a bold prediction for how his rookie season will end.

Cleveland is going to win the Super Bowl, says Greedy Williams, the Browns’ second-round draft pick and former Louisiana State cornerback.

“I know one thing — that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year. That’s a fact,” he said on a conference call with reporters (via ESPN) after Cleveland on Friday made him with the 46th overall selection in this year’s NFL draft.

Williams isn’t the only one with high expectations for the Browns this season, after a stellar rookie campaign by quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb, as well as aggressive offseason roster moves, including the additions of offensive weapons Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr. and David Njoku.

All that has the oddsmakers liking the Browns, although maybe not quite as much as Williams. Bookmaker Bovada gives Cleveland 12-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, behind the New England Patriots (7-1), Kansas City Chiefs (7-1), Los Angeles Rams (9-1) and New Orleans Saints (9-1) and tied with the Bears.

Williams is a polished man-to-man defender with top-flight speed who could line up opposite Denzel Ward, a Pro Bowl cornerback and the Browns top draft choice in 2018.

Williams had a premonition on that front, too.

“Oh my God,” he said. “Me and Denzel, we are going to tear up the league. You can go man on the outside all day, and we will lock down those receivers. Denzel is a Pro Bowl corner, came in his rookie year and did what he needed to do. I know he’s going to prep me up and get me ready to do the same thing. Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team.”

Coming into the draft, multiple analysts ranked Williams as the top cornerback available, but he dropped to the second round after his run defense was questioned by draft evaluators.

