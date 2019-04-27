

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant scored a playoff career-high 50 points in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers to close out the first round as the NBA's leading postseason scorer. (Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Patrick Beverley, a tireless and brilliant defender who is consumed by his craft, spent six games trying to make Kevin Durant’s life miserable. The Los Angeles Clippers guard deployed every trick in the book: invading his personal space, playing mind games, exhorting the crowd and goading Durant into an ejection.

When it was over, Beverley, so quick to turn slights into fuel, was asked if perhaps there was some other measure that could have been taken. His pride jabbed, he recoiled indignantly. Durant might have just set a new postseason career-high in back-to-back games, but it was not for the Clippers’ lack of effort or planning.

“We didn’t roll over,” Beverley said, after repeatedly asking reporters whether they had any better ideas for how to stop the Golden State Warriors forward. “We didn’t just say, ‘Come on man, just give us 50 [points] tonight.’ Of course not. He’s a hell of a player. I mean, he’s Kevin Durant.”

The Warriors finished off the Clippers in Game 6 on Friday, claiming a 129-110 road victory thanks to Durant’s 50-point effort and a defensive intensity that had been lacking at times during the first-round series. By winning, Golden State will advance to face the Houston Rockets in the second round.

When the Warriors and Rockets tip off Sunday, they will meet for the fourth time in five years and renew a rivalry that went seven games in the West finals last year. The series is a long-anticipated rematch and a clear clash of styles. More than, anything, though, it will be a showdown between Durant and James Harden — basketball’s most talented scorer and basketball’s most prolific scorer, respectively. Both superstars are at the height of their powers, craftsmen who have added layers and counters to their games to stay ahead of opposing coaches.

Durant, 30, averaged a league-best 35 points per game in the first round without ever really hijacking control of Golden State’s egalitarian offense. Even during Game 6, as he rolled up 38 points in the first half, Durant consistently made the extra pass to beat double teams, maintained good discipline in his shot selection, and picked his spots to attack. His pure jumper was falling from everywhere all series, leaving Clippers guard Lou Williams in stunned admiration.

“We tried everything,” Williams said. “We tried everything. We had several coverages for KD. Sometimes you come across special people and it doesn’t matter what [plan] you send to them. There’s no scheme. There’s nothing that you can do with special people. He’s one of them. And he showed it tonight. He put them guys on his shoulders.”

Williams, one of the NBA’s top scorers himself, then paused briefly to note how Durant had called his shot before his Game 3 explosion. After the Warriors blew a 31-point lead in Game 2, Durant confidently told reporters that he could shoot at will over the top of the Clippers’ smaller defenders but was intent on doing so only within the team framework.

“He was like, ‘I’m Kevin Durant, y’all know who I am’," Williams said. “That’s a bold statement to make when you’re about to go see some guys that are extremely competitive. [Durant] said, ‘I can really shoot over these guys’ and then he did it. He’s an All-World professional and he proved himself. You tip your hat.”

The Clippers alternated between single-covering Durant and double-teaming him. They changed their starting lineup midway through the series in hopes of improving their matchups with him, and they cycled a host of defenders, including Beverley, into the primary defensive role. Nothing really worked, as Durant scored 38 points in Game 3, 45 points in Game 5 and then 50 in Game 6 to lead Golden State to a 120.5 offensive rating in the series — the best mark in the playoffs to date.

“That was one of the great performances I’ve ever seen in my life,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, former teammate to Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, said after Game 6. “And I’ve seen some good ones. I’ve been around some decent players. He just carried us these last couple of games of the series. He’s the ultimate weapon because there’s no defense for Kevin. No matter what anybody does, he can get a good shot. He knew we needed him badly.”

Now Golden State must contend with Harden, a scheme-buster in his own right. The reigning MVP averaged 36.1 points per game during the regular season — the highest mark since Michael Jordan in 1987 — to claim his second consecutive scoring title.



Houston Rockets guard James Harden claimed his second consecutive scoring title by averaging 36.1 points per game this season. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Harden, 29, has been on the cutting edge of offensive innovation for years, serving as the face for the modern analytics movement that has prioritized layups, three-pointers and free throws. As injuries mounted around him, Harden raised his game to set new career-highs for three-point attempts, free throw attempts and usage rate.

Houston needed just five games to prevail over the Utah Jazz in the first round, and Harden’s fingerprints were all over the series with averages of 27.8 points and eight assists per game. Utah Coach Quin Snyder turned to an unorthodox defensive approach, instructing defenders to severely overplay Harden’s dominant left hand to discourage him from taking his pet shot: the step-back three.

The strategy was more successful as the series went on, but the sight of defenders intentionally standing behind Harden as he dribbled only reinforced how deadly and efficient his perimeter game has become. After posting a 32-point triple-double in a Game 2 win, Harden had his own “I’m Kevin Durant” moment, telling reporters that he no longer draws motivation from any outside sources.

“There’s nothing anybody can say to get me going,” Harden, a former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate of Durant, declared. “I’m already going. I’ve been going like this for the last five years.”

Whereas the Warriors utilize Durant all over the court in both on- and off-ball looks, the Rockets prefer to put their attack in Harden’s hands at the top of the key. Harden’s heavy burden this year provided countless opportunities for him to refine his strategies against various defenses.

If teams switch big men onto him, he rocks them to sleep in isolation before blowing by them to the basket or stepping back for a three-pointer. If teams encourage him to drive, he chooses from four efficient options: attacking the rim, unfurling his improved floater, lobbing to center Clint Capela or kicking out to one of Houston’s many shooters. If teams try to double or trap him, he whistles passes to the open man from all angles. And if anybody even thinks about reaching in, he will get the whistle.

Yet Harden is just 5-12 in the playoffs against the Warriors, who have regularly found success forcing him into turnovers and wearing him down over the course of a series.

“We have solid defensive principles that we rely on and had some success last year in the playoffs,” Stephen Curry said. “For us, it’s just about being physical, having great energy, being on the same page. All five guys out there having confidence on that end of the floor. No matter if he makes or misses, just making it tough on him.”

There’s no doubt that the Warriors should be viewed as clear favorites, even if they stumbled at times against the Clippers. Houston must overcome the mental scars left by a Game 7 collapse last year, and find a way to steal at least one win at Oracle Arena.

Still, in an NBA playoffs lacking LeBron James’s presence, watching Durant and Harden trade buckets should be as good as it gets.

