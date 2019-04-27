

Wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Even though the spring scrimmage functions as a glorified football practice, this year’s edition at Maryland carried additional weight as part of the unveiling of the Michael Locksley era in College Park.

Both offenses moved the ball well Saturday at Maryland Stadium in what counted as the team’s 15th and final practice of the spring — a good sign that shows players have adjusted and adapted to the new scheme led by new head coach Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery. The red team, which included players on the first-string offense, won the game 28-17, defeating the white team, which had the first-string defense.

Though many of last year’s young offensive playmakers will have key roles on the 2019 team, the offense was missing its likely starting quarterback, Josh Jackson, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech who is finishing his undergraduate degree in Blacksburg. Tyrrell Pigrome, who will also compete for the starting job, missed the scrimmage, too, after tweaking his knee in practice.

During the abbreviated halftime, Maryland celebrated Locksley’s winning the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s best assistant coach after he broke records last season as offensive coordinator at Alabama. Plenty of high school players filled the stadium, too, showcasing another significant asset that Locksley, who’s known as a top-tier recruiter, brings to College Park.

Other impressions from the scrimmage:

Tight ends find roles as pass-catchers

After Maryland’s tight ends combined for only 82 receiving yards last season, the spring game offered hope that the upcoming year might be different. Tight ends accounted for all four of Maryland’s receiving touchdowns and finished with a total of 125 yards on 17 catches.

Spring games aren’t always indicative of what coaches will show during the fall, but Locksley said, “Maybe call Irv Smith from Alabama and ask him if we threw to the tight end,” referring to the player who had more than 700 receiving yards in Locksley’s offense at Alabama last year.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, who scored two touchdowns, finished the scrimmage as Maryland’s second-leading receiver on the white team with 63 yards, just shy of the mark he reached in 12 games last year. On Saturday, tight ends Michael Cornwell and Robert Schwob also caught touchdown passes.

Okonkwo said after the scrimmage that he had watched Smith play at Alabama and knew that Locksley’s arrival at Maryland would increase his opportunities in the passing game. In addition, tight ends coach Mike Miller worked with receivers as a graduate assistant at Alabama, so he’s been able his position group improve as pass-catchers.

Maryland’s previous tight ends coach, Dave Bucar, had a background as an offensive line coach, so last year, Okonkwo said he and the others primarily worked on blocking.

“Those guys are grinders,” red-team quarterback Tyler DeSue said of the tight ends. “They deserve it all. They’ve wanted to be good. They’ve been practicing to be good. They really deserve more love from us. I feel like [Saturday] was a testament to that.”

Plenty of passing

With the absence of Jackson, this spring game was never expected to provide much insight into the quarterback position. With Pigrome scratched as well, the scrimmage turned out to be even less revelatory.

Pigrome, who started the final two games of last season after Kasim Hill tore his ACL, did not play for precautionary reasons. After having some tenderness in his knee this week, Locksley said the redshirt junior had an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. But the staff opted to hold him out to let the swelling go down.

Max Bortenschlager finished with 352 passing yards with Brian Cobbs as his leading receiver (102 yards on five catches). DeSue, a redshirt freshman, played quarterback with the first-team offense and passed for 218 yards, completing 23 of 35 passes.

“You have playmakers around you,” DeSue said, “it helps in every way you can think of.”

Both teams had far more passes than runs, a difference from last year’s run-heavy offense. All three running backs who played had at least one reception, led by the white team’s Tayon Fleet-Davis who had six catches for 60 yards.

Running back Javon Leake said he likes this role because it shows the backs’ versatility.

“We’re going to play and use all of our weapons in this offense,” Locksley said of involving the running backs and tight ends in the passing game.

New-look defense

Maryland’s defense has to replace more than half its starters, but it has begun filling the voids with transfers and younger players stepping into meaningful roles. Transfers Sean Savoy and Keandre Jones played with the first-string unit Saturday, but both are waiting for approval of their NCAA waivers requests for immediate eligibility.

For the most part at the scrimmage, the defenses allowed the offenses to move down the field without issues. Early in the game, the white-team defense, which includes next year’s likely starters, gave up a handful of explosive plays, including a 27-yard pass to DJ Turner and Anthony McFarland’s 34-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. But in the second half, Locksley thought the unit settled down and played better.

Deon Jones and Ayinde Eley, both on the white team, each recorded a scrimmage-high eight total tackles. The lone turnover of the day came when Wyatt Cook intercepted a pass from Bortenschlager.

Even the O-line gets a reception

Each squad was allowed one trick play, and early in the second quarter, the red team executed one that involved 335-pound offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan sprinting down the sideline.

He caught a pass from DeSue near the line of scrimmage and gained seven yards. Duncan, who is playing left tackle on a line that graduated three starters, said he doesn’t think he had caught a pass since he was 12 years old. A couple days ago, the staff told Duncan the team would be running that play in the scrimmage.

“My heart was racing,” Duncan said. “I’m not going to lie, I was really nervous. When I caught the ball, I was just like, ‘All right, let’s just get up field, make the first guy miss.’”

