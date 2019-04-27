

Maryland running back Ty Johnson bolts down the sideline for a touchdown against Minnesota. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Detroit Lions selected Maryland running back Ty Johnson in the sixth round of the NFL draft with the 186th pick Saturday afternoon.

Johnson missed the last three games of his senior season with a calf injury, but he still finished the year as the team’s second-leading rusher with 506 yards. He had a standout season as a sophomore in 2016, rushing for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns and adding 206 receiving yards.

In four years at Maryland, Johnson rushed for more than 2,600 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added two receiving touchdowns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

During his college career, Johnson had three offensive coordinators, so he said he used that to help sell himself to NFL teams.

“I’m adaptable,” he said at Maryland’s pro day. “That’s what I tell them all the time — just because of so many coaches I’ve had. That’s something I’m more proud of than my speed and everything. . . . You put me in a new system, I’m going to learn it and I’m going to execute it.”

Johnson did not receive an invitation to the NFL scouting combine, but at Maryland’s pro day, he showed his speed with a 40-yard dash time that was unofficially under 4.4 seconds. No running backs at the combine ran faster than that.

Johnson is the third Terps player selected in this year’s draft, following safety Darnell Savage Jr., chosen 21st by the Green Bay Packers, and defensive lineman Byron Cowart, who was selected in the fifth round by the New England Patriots with the 159th pick.