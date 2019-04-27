

49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa was introduced to the San Francisco media in a Friday press conference. (Tony Avelar/AP Photo)

Nick Bosa has received a lot of scrutiny for past social media posts, including those supporting President Trump and criticizing public figures, such as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Leading up to the NFL draft, Bosa has performed damage control and several of his posts have been deleted. And not long after he was selected second overall by the 49ers on Thursday night, he addressed his social media use and Twitter history, including an August 2016 tweet in which he wrote, “Kaepernick is a clown.”

[Nick Bosa stopped his pro-Trump tweets because ‘I might end up in San Francisco’]

“I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life,” Bosa said during his introductory news conference Friday, when asked about his previous use of social media. “I’m just excited to be here with a clean slate. I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case. But I think me being here is even better for me as a person, because I don’t think there’s anywhere, any city, that would help you grow as much as this one will.”

Attended Nick Bosa's SF media gaggle today. Had a chance to ask him about his controversial social-media posts, including the one in which he called Colin Kaepernick a clown. After being drafted No. 2 overall Thursday night, he said some of his comments were insensitive. ... — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) April 26, 2019

I asked if he could understand why some would find them offensive: "Yeah. I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life. I’m just excited to be here. It’s a clean slate. I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case." (cont) — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) April 26, 2019

Bosa denied that the “clown” tweet was referencing Kaepernick’s decision to raise the awareness of racial inequality in the country.

“No, it wasn’t directed towards that,” Bosa said, when asked about the “clown" tweet. “It’s not like I’m saying his stance and what he was doing. That’s not what I was calling. Or talking about at all. It’s just me — a specific thing that happened — and, me as a young kid [with] a thought popping into my head and, boom, decided to tweet it out. Bad decision. I mean, I respect what he’s done. If it empowers anybody, then he’s doing a good thing. I apologize for that.”

The 21-year-old didn’t elaborate on what the thought was that prompted the since-deleted tweet.

You can watch Bosa’s press conference below. (His comments about Twitter start about four minutes into the video.)

Read more on the NFL:

A new rite of passage for NFL draft hopefuls: Scrubbing your social media history

Giants fans give Big Blue a big booooooooo after team drafts Daniel Jones

How each first-round pick fits with his new team

Clayton: Best and worst picks of first round