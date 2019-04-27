

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee put his gift of gab on full display as he announced the team's third-round pick on Friday night. (Gregory Payan)

The added element of having former players announce their former team’s picks during the NFL draft provides many opportunities to have fun at the host city’s expense. Former Colts punter Pat McAfee and former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne did their part to masterfully needle the home crowd of their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans during the second and third rounds of the draft Friday evening.

Wayne fired the opening salvo with Titans fans booing from the street.

“Putting all ya’ll AFC South teams on notice! We back! We are back,” Wayne exclaimed before announcing cornerback Rock Ya-Sin as the 34th pick in the draft. “I know you not booin'! Come on, Tennessee. Ya’ll done played the Colts 20 times in 10 years and you done won three games. Stop it. Stop it.”

"Y'all done played the @Colts 20 times in 10 years and won three games..."@ReggieWayne_17 went in on Titans fans 🔥🤣 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9sqOsmFgU2 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 27, 2019

Armed with the 17-3 jab, Wayne was prepared for another showdown with the Titans faithful when he announced the team’s second pick of the second round at No. 49 overall. It was no contest.

“We straight? We good?” Wayne asked. “'Cause I got clips. I got heat. Aight, we straight.”

Reggie Wayne continues his trolling 😂pic.twitter.com/jMvBp3eybh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 27, 2019

McAfee, announcing the team’s third-round selection, put on a trolling clinic with a heavy dose of self-deprecation. Piggybacking off of Wayne’s insult about the Colts’ recent success against the Titans, McAfee put on a full-blown WWE-style promo.

“Hello, Nashville! I’m not gonna say a single word about the Tennessee Titans’ record against the Indianapolis Colts because I was a punter and there’s no reason for me to talk about that,” McAfee quipped. “With that being said, we did not punt much against the Tennessee Titans so you probably have no clue who I am to begin with.”

“Two years ago, when I retired from the Colts, I retired alongside two greats, Robert Mathis and Joe Reitz," McAfee said. "A couple months later, I watched the draft. Robert Mathis announced a pick. Joe Reitz announced a pick. And then an orangutan announced a fourth-round draft pick. I was replaced by a zoo animal. I was not upset about it because the orangutan was terrible at his job.”

“With that being said, the Indianapolis Colts are the hottest team, not only in the AFC South, but the entire NFL," McAfee said, drawing the jeers of all Titans fans within earshot. "A young nucleus surrounding the Stanford nerd, Andrew Luck. Two all-pros were drafted last year, 10 this year. And with the 89th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard select future Hall of Famer, linebacker from Stanford Bobby Okereke ... Okereke.”

If Day 2 was this fun for trolling, imagine what Day 3 has in store with 152 picks remaining in the draft’s final four rounds.

