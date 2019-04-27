

A temporary NFL sign joined the permanent displays in Nashville for the draft. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

In the seventh round of the NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Maryland’s Derwin Gray with the 219th overall pick. The offensive lineman from the District became a regular starter for the Terps as a junior in 2017.

Gray became the fourth Terp selected in this year’s draft, following safety Darnell Savage Jr. in the first round, defensive lineman Byron Cowart in the fifth round and running back Ty Johnson in the sixth round.

In 2018, Gray played left tackle on a veteran offensive line that also graduated two other starters. Behind this unit, Maryland’s run game excelled, averaging 230.2 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the Big Ten.

As a senior, Gray missed two games early in the season with injury but then returned to his starting role for the remainder of the year.

Gray was one of three Maryland players invited to the NFL combine, joining Savage and Cowart. At Maryland’s pro day, Gray re-tested in all the drills but the 40-yard dash because he was happy with his combine time of 5.26 seconds. At pro day, Gray said he managed to improve his broad jump, which was the second-shortest of all the offensive lineman at the combine.

Gray also said at pro day he had lost 18 pounds from the time he left Maryland, which helped him become more flexible while maintaining his strength.

In Gray’s five years at Maryland, the offensive lineman had four different head coaches, four position coaches and three offensive coordinators. Then, during his final season with the Terps, he was part of the position group most intimately affected by the loss of fellow offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke suffered at a team workout.

“It was definitely tough, especially when everything first went down,” Gray said a pro day. “ … I just always try to make my game and live through him and make sure I always go out there and represent him well because I know he would love to be in the position I’m in right now.”

