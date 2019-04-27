

The beginning of a wide receiving corps makeover for the Seattle Seahawks appeared to be set in motion Friday night, starting with the news that star wideout Doug Baldwin may be forced to retire after eight seasons due to an accumulation of injuries, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter writes that there is a “real chance” Baldwin has played his final NFL down. The two-time Pro Bowler underwent groin and shoulder surgery this offseason.

Baldwin has appeared in 136 combined playoff and regular season games in his eight-year career. The 30-year-old has caught 493 passes for 6,563 yards and 49 touchdowns in 123 regular season games.

A 2011 undrafted free agent out of Stanford, Baldwin put up 618 yards and five touchdowns on 50 receptions in 2018. He played in 13 games last season.

Perhaps preparing for life after Baldwin, the Seahawks selected Mississippi wideout D.K. Metcalf with the final pick of the second round. Metcalf made a name for himself with an impressive performance at the NFL combine.

Is it just us or is it getting dusty in here? @dkmetcalf14, we're so excited to have you. 💙#SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/Uh3H0sZ85P — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 27, 2019

Metcalf couldn’t contain his emotions when he got the call from the Seahawks, tearfully asking Coach Pete Carroll, “Why’d you all wait this long, man?”

Outside of Baldwin and Metcalf, Seattle’s receiving corps is largely unremarkable, with Tyler Lockett and former Navy star quarterback Keenan Reynolds leading the rest of the way in name recognition. As of Friday night, the Seahawks had five picks remaining in the draft, with three selections slated for the fourth round, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.

