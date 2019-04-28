

New York Islanders Coach Barry Trotz, top center, watches from the bench during an April win over the Capitals. (Nick Wass)

NEW YORK — Barry Trotz’s final visit to the Washington Capitals’ locker room came five months after he was no longer their head coach. He was invited inside anyway on Nov. 26, just before the Capitals and Trotz’s New York Islanders were about to play each other for a first time this season. Trotz was presented his Stanley Cup championship ring, and in what he considered a final bit of closure, he left Washington with this line: “You’ll have to go through the f------ Island, but you guys can do it again.”

The speech felt like a parting, motivational one for the Capitals in their quest to repeat as champions, but Trotz had his new team in mind, too. He figured if Washington and New York actually met in the postseason, it would represent a considerable step for an Islanders club that had missed the playoffs two years in a row and was widely expected to have one of the NHL’s worst records this season.

“That would mean we’d made some growth, to have the opportunity to knock them off,” Trotz said. “Or if they beat us, we’d make it f------ hard on them.”

He looked prophetic after New York swept the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round, and had the Capitals won their series against the Carolina Hurricanes, their title defense would indeed have gone through the Island. But Washington was ousted in a Game 7 that went to double overtime, in an upset that meant the Capitals’ former coach, the one team brass let get away, had already outlasted them in the playoffs.

“Can you imagine winning a Cup with a head coach behind the bench and having him not return to your team the next year?” studio analyst Keith Jones said on the NBC Sports broadcast after that game. “I mean, you’re trying to repeat and you don’t have the guy that pushed all of the right buttons standing behind the bench, so to me, it’s not a remarkable thing that they were beaten out.”

Trotz and the Capitals parted over financial differences; his contract included an automatic two-year extension for winning the Stanley Cup, and while it carried a small raise, it would still have him considerably underpaid compared to coaches with a similar championship-winning resume. Trotz wanted market value, and Washington wanted him to honor the contract he agreed to four years earlier. After Trotz resigned, the Capitals promoted associate coach Todd Reirden to the head post, but especially after Washington’s early playoff exit, a segment of the fan base might always wonder what would’ve happened if the team had just extended Trotz with a more lucrative deal.

“I think that’s unfair,” Trotz said. “They have a good coaching staff — Todd and all those guys are good coaches. You don’t know, because you change one or two pieces and the circumstances and the expectations are different. … I couldn’t tell you if we would’ve even made the playoffs.”

Asked if the change behind the bench played a part in Washington’s first-round loss, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan responded: “Are we saying that we underperformed because we had a rookie coach? I don’t think so.

“You look at the performance of the players,” MacLellan continued. “Tom Wilson got better, Jakub Vrana got better, [captain Alex Ovechkin] had one of his better years at 33, [Nicklas] Backstrom played well, [T.J.] Oshie played well. We had a lot of guys play really well. The system is the same. Specialty teams, the power play is the same, the [penalty kill] changed a little bit — I think the personnel changes improved it at the end of the year. So, we just changed coaches, and I think that he did a good job. I think as with any first-year coach, there’s growth and there are ways he can get better as a coach, and I think he’ll pursue it.”

After his split with Washington, Trotz didn’t think he’d coach at all this season, planning to take a year off and spend it in a British Columbia cabin. Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello reached out, as did other teams, and while Trotz had never worked with Lamoriello before, his reputation and legendary success over more than three decades in the NHL gave Trotz faith that it would be a good marriage. The duo suffered their first loss on July 1, when superstar center and captain John Tavares chose not to re-sign with the Islanders in free agency. A roster that had struggled the year before now looked decidedly worse.

“I think this team believed that they could win games, but I don’t know if this team expected to win games,” Trotz said. “We weren’t a sexy group.”

The team and its fan base lamented the loss of Tavares, but that might have made it embrace Trotz even more. His stout structure transformed the Islanders from the team that allowed the most goals in the league last season to the stingiest one this year, a difference of more than a goal per game. Perhaps buy-in from players came easier because Trotz had the credibility of having just won the Stanley Cup.

Trotz ranks fourth on the NHL’s all-time wins list, and he’s a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, which goes to the league’s best coach each year. When New York temporarily skipped ahead of Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division in January, Islanders fans chanted his name.

“He did the same thing here that he’s doing there,” MacLellan said. “Our first year with Barry here was really good. He changed the culture and we improved on it every year he was here. … I’m happy for Barry. He’s doing a good job and he’s repeating what he did with our organization.”

Washington was often on Trotz’s mind this year, as he drew from his experiences with the team, even if he avoided directly mentioning the Capitals around the Islanders. And sometimes they were on his mind because he can’t help but care about the organization and its players after four years together culminated in a franchise-first Stanley Cup. Trotz said he reached out to a few individuals in Washington after the team’s first-round loss, but then he had his own series to prepare for. The Capitals’ bid to repeat may be over, but his isn’t.

