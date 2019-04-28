

Greg Hardy came away with his first UFC victory. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

This time, things went better for Greg Hardy. The former NFL player whose UFC debut ended in a disqualification won Saturday night, beating former wrestler Dimitrii Smoliakov with a TKO at 2:15 of the first round of their co-main event in Sunrise, Fla.

Hardy lost his UFC debut in January when he was landed an illegal knee to his grounded opponent. “I wanted to make sure it wasn’t the same as last time,” Hardy said, via ESPN. “Don’t gas out. Make the shots count.”

In UFC, Hardy has trying to regain the athletic respect he had reached in the NFL before his career went off the rails. Hardy washed out after a combative, distracting stint with the Dallas Cowboys, who had signed him after his release by the Carolina Panthers. While with the Panthers, the former all-pro defensive end had been involved in a domestic violence incident in 2014 and was arrested on a cocaine charge two years later.

His debut fight was marred by accusations that he’d cheated, and he vigorously defended himself.

"Show me one time I’ve ever cheated in my life,” Hardy said (via MMAJunkie.com) in January. “Show me one other lineman or one of their favorite quarterbacks in history that I’ve ever cheated against. Go ask Tom Brady if I cheated when I sacked him. I’m not a cheater. That’s not on my record. That’s not on my résumé.”

Now, Hardy (4-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has his first win, even if UFC President Dana White wasn’t thrilled with Smoliakov (9-3 MMA, 0-3 UFC). “I’m not gonna say that I love that fight,” White said (via MMA Junkie.com). “You guys know, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, We don’t do setup fights for anybody. And if I was a fan, and probably some of the media, the way some of the media acts, I don’t know who the [expletive] that guy beat in nine fights, but I’d like to see the nine guys he beat.”

White added that he wasn’t trying “to take anything from Hardy. Hardy came in in great shape. Hardy doesn’t make fights; me and my guys do.”

As for Hardy, he was pleased with the result.

“Every day, I’m getting better,” Hardy said. “Every month, I’m getting more violent, more nasty in the Octagon, more humble and peaceful outside of it. I’m just coming into my own. I love this sport.”

