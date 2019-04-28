

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins continued to add to their cadre of rookies after Saturday’s conclusion of the NFL draft.

Kansas wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (5-foot-10, 176 pounds), Duke wideout T.J. Rahming (5-10, 170), Tennessee State tackle Chidi Okeke (6-6, 315), Oregon tight end Kano Dillon (6-5, 256) and Washington safety JoJo McIntosh (6-1, 205) agreed to undrafted free agent deals with the Redskins, according to their respective schools. Marshall defensive lineman Ryan Bee (6-7, 280) posted on Twitter that he had signed with Washington.

[Redskins draft analysis: Washington gets its quarterback of the future, then focuses around him]

The Redskins continue to look for playmaking receivers, and Sims (2,582 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns) and Rahming (2,919 yards, 13 TDs) were four-year contributors. Washington drafted Ohio State’s Terry McLaurin in the third round and N.C. State’s Kelvin Harmon in the sixth.

Safety was a need the Redskins didn’t address in the draft; McIntosh is a three-year starter for the Pac-12 champions.

More Redskins:

Redskins draft Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin with third-round pick

At NFL draft party, Redskins fans get the hope they came for

Jerry Brewer: Redskins’ selection of Dwayne Haskins deserves a pat on the back — and a healthy dose of skepticism