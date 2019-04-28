Redskins Coach Jay Gruden (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
By Kareem Copeland
Kareem Copeland
Reporter covering the Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins continued to add to their cadre of rookies after Saturday’s conclusion of the NFL draft.

Kansas wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (5-foot-10, 176 pounds), Duke wideout T.J. Rahming (5-10, 170), Tennessee State tackle Chidi Okeke (6-6, 315), Oregon tight end Kano Dillon (6-5, 256) and Washington safety JoJo McIntosh (6-1, 205) agreed to undrafted free agent deals with the Redskins, according to their respective schools. Marshall defensive lineman Ryan Bee (6-7, 280) posted on Twitter that he had signed with Washington.

[Redskins draft analysis: Washington gets its quarterback of the future, then focuses around him]

The Redskins continue to look for playmaking receivers, and Sims (2,582 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns) and Rahming (2,919 yards, 13 TDs) were four-year contributors. Washington drafted Ohio State’s Terry McLaurin in the third round and N.C. State’s Kelvin Harmon in the sixth.

Safety was a need the Redskins didn’t address in the draft; McIntosh is a three-year starter for the Pac-12 champions.

