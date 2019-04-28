

On April 23, Ryan Zimmerman hurt his right foot when old college buddy Mark Reynolds slid into first base. Five days later, Zimmerman headed to the 10-day injured list. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals have placed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the team announced Sunday morning. In the corresponding move, the Nationals promoted top minor-league starter Erick Fedde to pitch from Class AA Harrisburg to join the bullpen.

Zimmerman’s foot flared up on April 23 in Denver when Colorado Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds slid feet first into first base and Zimmerman’s foot landed awkwardly. Reynolds had slid to avoid a possible tag after Zimmerman came off the base to field a high throw from third baseman Howie Kendrick. Afterward, Zimmerman lightly shoved Reynolds, his friend from their days at the University of Virginia. This injury is not in the same foot that troubled Zimmerman several years ago.

On Saturday, the plantar fasciitis “got really bad,” said Manager Dave Martinez, and a Sunday morning MRI revealed some inflammation. The team does not have a timetable for his return.

[‘We got a problem in our bullpen’: Nationals’ relievers stung again in 8-3 loss to Padres]

“We’re going to get him treated and keep him off his feet for 10 days,” Martinez said. “They’re going to put him on some medication, see if it calms down and then see what happens.”

The team had Fedde “on the move” to Washington on Saturday as a precaution, Martinez said, but ultimately they kept Zimmerman in the lineup. The team chose to replace Zimmerman with Fedde because it “gives us length” for Sunday, Martinez said. Now, Fedde looks like an option in long relief should Sunday’s starter, Jeremy Hellickson, not be able to go past the fifth or sixth inning.

LINEUPS

San Diego Padres (16-11)

Fernando Tatis Jr., SS

Greg Garcia, 2B

Manny Machado, 3B

Wil Myers, LF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Austin Hedges, C

Manuel Margot, CF

Joey Lucchesi, P

Washington Nationals (11-14)

Victor Robles, RF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 3B

Matt Adams, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Carter Kieboom, SS

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Jeremy Hellickson, P