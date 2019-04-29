Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Brighton
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Cardiff City
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: entered in the 53rd in 3-3 draw at Southampton
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 5-0 defeat at Liverpool
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played 62 (scored in 50th) in U-23s’ 1-0 victory over Norwich City
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): played 90 for U-23s
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in U-23s’ 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. West Brom on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s vs. Derby County on Monday
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled
Women’s Super League
West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Bristol City
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 (assist)
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Swansea City
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 (assist) in 1-1 draw at Birmingham City
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory at Bristol City
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Portsmouth
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Rochdale
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock
Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Hearts
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Aberdeen
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 90+ (scored in 50th to make it 3-2) in 4-3 victory over Dundee
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 63 in 2-0 victory over Falkirk
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): entered in the 78th in 4-2 defeat to Schalke (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 77
Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Freiburg
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 defeat at Fortuna Duesseldorf
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: in the 18 but did not play
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Stuttgart
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory over Mainz
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): not in the 18
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: entered in the 72nd in 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 2-2 draw with Berliner AK
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 90 in Bremen II’s 2-1 defeat to Schwarz Weiss
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-1 draw at Holstein Kiel II
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): not in the 18 for Bayern II’s 2-0 victory over Heimstetten
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Koln II’s 3-0 victory over Wiedenbrueck
Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): loaned to Trelleborgs in Swedish second division
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Barcelona in UEFA Champions League semifinals, second leg (2-0 aggregate defeat)
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: entered in the 70th in 7-0 victory over Sand
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 9-0 victory at Moenchengladbach
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18
2 Bundesliga
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 (scored in 22nd) in 3-2 victory over Holstein Kiel (15 goals in 28 league matches, seven in past seven outings)
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: not in the 18
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Magdeburg
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: vs. Arminia Bielefeld on Monday
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Heidenheim
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 4-3 defeat at St. Pauli
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Hamburg
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 (scored in 51st) in 2-1 victory at Energie Cottbus
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 4-2 defeat to Uerdingen
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Meppen
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 69th
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw (6-5 penalty-kick victory) over Paris Saint-Germain in Coupe de France final
Feminine Division 1
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): played 83 (assist) in U-19’s 2-2 draw (5-4 penalty-kick defeat) with Chelsea in UEFA Youth League
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Real Betis
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: played 64
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: no match scheduled
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: no match scheduled
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: no match scheduled
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Sparta Rotterdam
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Almere City
ITALY
Serie A Women
Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: data unavailable for 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Coppa Italia final
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Anderlecht
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Mouscron
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 11-0 victory (yes, 11) over Vilaverdense
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: not in the 18
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: no match scheduled
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (turns 20 Tuesday): vs. Midtjylland on Monday
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): at Nordsjaelland on Monday
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 1-1 draw at AaB
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in the 18
Vejle forward Adian Liu (age 18): not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Sonderjyske (signed last week)
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 82nd in 1-1 draw at Norrkoping
Damallsvenskan
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 4-0 victory at Orebro
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90
Orebro forward Addison Steiner: played 90
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: played 90
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Goteborg
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Eskilstuna
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: played 71 in 2-0 victory over Linkoping
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Kungsbacka
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: at Pitea, ppd.
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: vs. Limhamn, ppd.
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat to Wacker Innsbruck
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Hapoel Hadera
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Hapoel Beer Sheva
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 89 in 2-0 victory over Gyeongnam
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over Tucuman in Copa de la Superliga
BOLIVIA
Primera Division
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Always Ready
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Pachuca
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18 (red card) for 2-2 draw at Monterrey
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Queretaro
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat to Cruz Azul
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Chivas
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Puebla
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)