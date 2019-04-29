Schalke's Weston McKennie, center, in action against Borussia Dortmund. (Leon Kuegeler/Reuters)
By Steven Goff
Steven Goff
Reporter covering soccer (D.C. United, MLS, U.S. national teams, World Cup), plus some college basketball.

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Brighton

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Cardiff City

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: entered in the 53rd in 3-3 draw at Southampton

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 5-0 defeat at Liverpool

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played 62 (scored in 50th) in U-23s’ 1-0 victory over Norwich City

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): played 90 for U-23s

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in U-23s’ 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s vs. West Brom on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s vs. Derby County on Monday

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled

Women’s Super League

West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Bristol City

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 (assist)

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Swansea City

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 (assist) in 1-1 draw at Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory at Bristol City

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Portsmouth

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Rochdale

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock

Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Hearts

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Aberdeen

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: played 90+ (scored in 50th to make it 3-2) in 4-3 victory over Dundee

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 63 in 2-0 victory over Falkirk

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): entered in the 78th in 4-2 defeat to Schalke (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 77

Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Freiburg

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 defeat at Fortuna Duesseldorf

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: in the 18 but did not play

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Stuttgart

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory over Mainz

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): not in the 18

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: entered in the 72nd in 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: did not play in Hertha II’s 2-2 draw with Berliner AK

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played 90 in Bremen II’s 2-1 defeat to Schwarz Weiss

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 1-1 draw at Holstein Kiel II

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): not in the 18 for Bayern II’s 2-0 victory over Heimstetten

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Koln II’s 3-0 victory over Wiedenbrueck

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): loaned to Trelleborgs in Swedish second division

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Barcelona in UEFA Champions League semifinals, second leg (2-0 aggregate defeat)

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: entered in the 70th in 7-0 victory over Sand

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 9-0 victory at Moenchengladbach

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18

2 Bundesliga

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 90 (scored in 22nd) in 3-2 victory over Holstein Kiel (15 goals in 28 league matches, seven in past seven outings)

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: not in the 18

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Magdeburg

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: vs. Arminia Bielefeld on Monday

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Heidenheim

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 4-3 defeat at St. Pauli

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Hamburg

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 (scored in 51st) in 2-1 victory at Energie Cottbus

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 4-2 defeat to Uerdingen

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Meppen

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: entered in the 69th

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw (6-5 penalty-kick victory) over Paris Saint-Germain in Coupe de France final

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: no match scheduled

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: no match scheduled

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): played 83 (assist) in U-19’s 2-2 draw (5-4 penalty-kick defeat) with Chelsea in UEFA Youth League

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Real Betis

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: played 64

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: no match scheduled

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: no match scheduled

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: no match scheduled

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Sparta Rotterdam

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Almere City

ITALY

Serie A Women

Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: data unavailable for 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Coppa Italia final

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Anderlecht

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Mouscron

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 in 11-0 victory (yes, 11) over Vilaverdense

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: not in the 18

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: no match scheduled

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (turns 20 Tuesday): vs. Midtjylland on Monday

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): at Nordsjaelland on Monday

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 1-1 draw at AaB

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in the 18

Vejle forward Adian Liu (age 18): not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Sonderjyske (signed last week)

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 82nd in 1-1 draw at Norrkoping

Damallsvenskan

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: played 90 (scored in 90+) in 4-0 victory at Orebro

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90

Orebro forward Addison Steiner: played 90

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: played 90

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Goteborg

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Eskilstuna

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: played 71 in 2-0 victory over Linkoping

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Kungsbacka

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: at Pitea, ppd.

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: vs. Limhamn, ppd.

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat to Wacker Innsbruck

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Hapoel Hadera

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Hapoel Beer Sheva

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 89 in 2-0 victory over Gyeongnam

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over Tucuman in Copa de la Superliga

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Always Ready

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Pachuca

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18 (red card) for 2-2 draw at Monterrey

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Queretaro

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat to Cruz Azul

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Chivas

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: not in the 18

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Puebla

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)