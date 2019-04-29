

Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. (Vadim Ghirda)

Surely, Pita Taufatofua’s gleaming chest has not yet escaped your mind’s eye. He is the Olympian from Tonga who carried the island nation’s flag at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro and 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Instead of wearing Tonga’s official outfit for the parade of nations, he stripped off his shirt, oiled his chest and wore a taʻovala — a traditional Tongan waist wrap — and marched in Tongan warrior attire, capturing the Internet’s imagination in the process.

Now Taufatofua, 35, has set his sights on a third straight Olympics, the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, to try a third sport. In 2016, he competed in taekwondo. In 2018, he became Tonga’s first Olympic skier. Now, he’s training to race as a canoe sprinter.

“It’s a sport that’s close to my heart as it’s what my ancestors did for thousands of years when they colonized the Polynesian islands,” he told the BBC.

The sport includes five disciplines for men: one-man canoe, one-man kayak, two-man canoe, two-man kayak and four-man kayak. Taufatofua is aiming for the men’s one-man 200-meter kayak race.

Taufatofua has been training with a recreational canoe, he said, to prepare to qualify for the Games. The boat is nowhere near the size or weight of what Olympians will use, but it fits in Taufatofua’s rustic workout regimen.

BBC recorded him hurling boulders behind his back and lifting tires to build up the muscles needed for rowing.

“In Tonga we work with what we have and I believe we can achieve this,” he said.

He is still trying to raise 120,000 euros, or $134,000, from a corporate partner to pay for his training expenses, including $10,000 for an Olympic-grade kayak.

And Taufatofua insists he won’t be happy this time just making the Olympics. He wants a gold medal. It would be only the second medal for Tonga in Olympic history.

He’ll have to contend with Team Great Britain, which has won gold in the 200 meters in the 2012 London Games and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Liam Heath paddled the distance in 35.197 seconds for victory in 2016, beating France’s Maxime Beaumont by a fraction of a second.

“I’ve always trained to win a medal, but in the past it’s really been about becoming an Olympian,” Taufatofua said. “Now I want to row my way to Olympic gold and carry the spirit of my people with me.”

