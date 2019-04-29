

Dallas Cowboys fans were seeing stars at the NFL draft. (Brandon Dill / Associated Press)

The Dallas Cowboys are taking no chances with Trysten Hill, a second-round draft pick Friday. As he does with all of his linemen, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli had the tackle sign a contract promising to meet the coach’s standards for everything from work ethic to expectations to behavior to “how we play.”

“I do this with every guy from a free agent to a draft pick, just my own copy of it, back and forth, front and back,” Marinelli said (via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram). “It talks about how we play, what I ask of you in practice, day of games, all of it. I am very clear of it. I said to him, ‘If it doesn’t fit you, tell me now, because you will not be happy here. I told him to keep it, and he said, ‘Coach I feel great about this.’

"It’s just about how you play. It’s a lot of different things, but how you carry yourself, how you play in our system. The effort and the want to, every snap. We’re unique that way — how hard we practice and play. I usually see that on film early with guys. He really plays hard. If you watch his tape, he really hustles. That’s the passion we want in these guys.”

The agreement, more pact than contractual obligation, had nothing to do with any questions about Hill’s college career. At Central Florida in 2017, Hill started all 13 games under Scott Frost, then started only one out of 12 games under Josh Heupel in 2018, after Frost left for Nebraska. Both Marinelli and Coach Jason Garrett said the team did due diligence on Hill, who put up career highs in sacks, tackles and tackles for losses while playing as much as he did in 2017. The Cowboys were content that nothing sinister lay behind those two seasons.

“We had the same question everybody else had,” Garrett said. “He plays well in 2017 and then is not a starter in 2018, but he’s playing a lot. What’s going on there? That’s one of the questions we tried to get to the bottom of. The scouts do a great job providing a lot of that background for us. We as coaches got into that discussion when we got to know Trysten a little bit more. We talked to a lot of people there. We talked to a lot of guys on the previous staff and felt very good about the kind of young man he is. He’s still a young guy. He’s still maturing. The stuff that we think is most important, he loves ball. He wants to work at it. He wants to be great. He wants to be part of something special. We feel like he has all those qualities. Hopefully, we put him in a good environment where we bring all that out of him.”

Still, it’s not clear why there would be a need for a special contract for any of the players, if they’re talented enough to merit a second-round pick. If that language is so important, why not write it into the standard contract language agreed to by the league and NFL Players Association? For Hill, eager to play in the NFL, it didn’t matter.

“I can’t put into words how important our relationship is with each other,” he said. “He [Marinelli] wants the best out of me and I want to give him everything I’ve got. Him really taking hold of me this whole process, and me being able to call him and chat with him and hear his voice was huge in this whole ordeal.”

