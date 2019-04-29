

Rockets guard James Harden was upset with the officiating throughout Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Warriors. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets spent much of a chippy Game 1 lobbying for calls and expressing their dissatisfaction with the officials.

After the Warriors sealed a 104-100 home victory Sunday, Rockets star James Harden took his grievances public by suggesting that uncalled fouls during his jumpers could lead to a series-altering injury like the one suffered by Kawhi Leonard in the 2017 Western Conference finals.

“I just want a fair chance, man,” Harden said. “Call the game how it’s supposed to be called, and that’s it. I’ll live with the results.”

The NBA’s reigning MVP finished with a team-high 35 points, shooting 9 for 28 from the field and 4 for 16 from beyond the arc. He attempted 14 free throws, but Harden said that he should have been awarded more — in part because Golden State’s defenders were sliding underneath him as he attempted three-pointers. By league rules, a defensive player can be called for a foul if he slides underneath a shooter and doesn’t allow him enough room to safely land.

To make his point, Harden referenced the controversial 2017 foul, when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia slid underneath Kawhi Leonard while the former San Antonio Spurs star attempted a jump shot. Leonard sprained his ankle on the play and was lost for the rest of the series, which Golden State won in four games.

In response to that play, the NBA strengthened its “slide-under” rules to give referees the ability to assess a flagrant foul or a technical foul to a defender whose reckless closeout inhibits a jump shooter from safely landing.

“We all know what happened a few years back with Kawhi,” Harden said. “That can change the entire series. Just call the game the way it’s supposed to be called, and we’ll live with the results. It’s plain and simple.”

During ABC’s broadcast of the game, former NBA official Steve Javie said that Warriors guard Klay Thompson had not given Harden adequate room to land safely on multiple occasions. Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni said that he was told by the referees that they missed at least four fouls on three-point attempts during the first half.

“I’m going to try to be a nice guy because I really don’t want to give the charity to them,” D’Antoni said, wary of being fined for criticism of the officials. “[The officials] came in halftime and said they missed them. That’s what they told me. They missed four of them. That’s 12 foul shots. So be it. They’re trying to do the best they can do.”

The Warriors’ counterargument, though, is that Harden often drifts forward during his shooting motion, sometimes substantially so. That forward movement turns Harden’s “landing zone” — where defenders are not allowed to enter without risking a slide-under foul — into a gray area. By league rules, an offensive player can also be called for a foul if he initiates contact with a defender by kicking out his legs during his shooting motion.

“I think we can all sit here and complain about calls after every game,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “That’s just the nature of the game we play. Refereeing is an inexact science. I’m going to contest his shot. Got to contest the shot. When you land three feet ahead of where you shoot the ball from, that really ain’t my issue.”

On the night, Houston was called for 21 fouls to Golden State’s 24. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 35 points, and he attempted 15 free throws.

Meanwhile, D’Antoni and Rockets guard Chris Paul were issued technical fouls late in the third quarter, and Paul was ejected in the game’s closing seconds for arguing a call.

“The first thing we do is we look at ourselves,” Paul said. “We’ve got to defend better. I missed three free throws. And the techs. It’s an emotional game. … It’s tough. But I got to be smarter because that didn’t do anything but hurt our team.”

The Warriors have eliminated the Rockets in three of the past four postseasons, and Game 1′s intense nature reflected their rivalry. The teams will play Game 2 at Oracle Arena on Tuesday before the series shifts to Houston.

“We just need to suck it up and not worry about how they officiate,” D’Antoni said. “Sit there and take it. I’m getting a little old for that, but that’s just how it goes. I try not to curse, I try not to completely be a jerk. Obviously didn’t work. So I don’t know. It’s beyond me.”

Shortly after Game 1, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey replied on Twitter to a post about the officiating from Mark Cuban. Earlier in the evening, the outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner said the NBA was guilty of “stupidity” for allowing offensive players to swipe their arms through to draw fouls on defenders, and that the league’s competition committee should “get rid of the side to side foul.”

Then, Cuban added that the league’s customary report about the last two minutes of Game 1 will be “very interesting” and “tell you so much about the management of the NBA officiating group.”

Morey replied with a shrug: “Been working on things since 2006.”

