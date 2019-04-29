

Kevin Broadus, who coached Binghamton to the 2009 NCAA tournament, is set to become the next coach at Morgan State. (Steve Helber, File)

Maryland assistant basketball coach Kevin Broadus intends to leave the Terrapins program to become the head coach at Morgan State University in Baltimore, according to a person close to the Maryland program. Broadus has spent two seasons on Mark Turgeon’s staff in College Park.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported Monday that Broadus was “finalizing a contract” with Morgan State, the historically black university that plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Broadus was at the Maryland basketball facility Monday, according to the person close to the program.

After the 2018-19 season, Morgan State did not renew Todd Bozeman’s contract and began its search for a new head coach.

Broadus, a D.C. area native, has deep ties to the local recruiting scene and helped land Maryland’s group of six freshmen last season, the No. 1 class in the Big Ten and seventh-best in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Broadus had a lead role in the recruitment of Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, twins from the District who are set to join Maryland’s team next season, along with Donta Scott, who is also in the 2019 class. Maryland is currently pursuing Chol Marial, a 7-foot-3 forward out of Compass Prep in Arizona, and Broadus visited the school earlier this month.

Before arriving at Maryland, Broadus was a longtime assistant at Georgetown under former Hoyas head coach John Thompson III. Broadus spent nine years with the Hoyas split between two stints.

Broadus, who played and then coached at Bowie State in Maryland, also has worked at other local schools, including the University of the District of Columbia, American University and George Washington.

From 2007 to 2009, Broadus served as the head coach at Binghamton. He resigned following recruiting violations and off-the-court issues involving multiple players. The NCAA cleared the program of major violations, and after withdrawing a racial discrimination lawsuit, Broadus received a $1.2 million settlement with the school. Broadus then returned to Georgetown in 2011 and began rebuilding his coaching career.

Matt Brady and Bino Ranson are the two assistants remaining on Turgeon’s staff. Brady joined the program in 2017 and moved into the assistant coaching role before the 2018-19 season. Ranson has been with the Terps since 2010, one year before the school hired Turgeon.