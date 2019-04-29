

Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams could provide a big upgrade to the Cleveland Browns' secondary. (Steve Helber)

Hope among NFL fans runs highest in the days immediately following the draft, as each team celebrates the addition of its draft class.

But some teams have more reason for hope than others. Using Pro Football Focus’ grades and statistics, we’ve identified five picks who appear to be steals based on where they were drafted, plus five who aren’t likely to prove worthy of their high selections.

5 steals

Round 2, 46th overall pick: Greedy Williams, CB, Cleveland Browns

With Williams joining second-year pro Denzel Ward, the Browns have the makings of one of the best man-to-man coverage cornerback duos in the NFL. In 2017, Williams, who played his college ball at LSU, allowed only 38.1 percent of his targets to be completed. Last year he was even better, allowing just 36.5 percent of targets to be completed.

Those are elite coverage numbers while playing in college football’s most difficult conference, the SEC. At a shade under 6-foot-2 and with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, Williams’ lockdown ability has a very good shot at translating to the pro level.

Round 2, 57th overall pick: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles



Pro Football Focus

Arcega-Whiteside has one of the best tools of any wide receiver in this year’s draft class: his body control. The Stanford wideout would quite literally box out cornerbacks in the end zone last season, hauling in seven touchdowns on the 11 box-out fades on which he was targeted.

No wide receiver in college football earned a higher grade in the red zone last season, or on third and fourth downs, than Arcega-Whiteside. He’ll join Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz as big-bodied targets for quarterback Carson Wentz. With DeSean Jackson likely in the slot, Wentz will be able to pick his mismatch.

Round 3, 77th overall: Chase Winovich, OLB, New England Patriots

The more we studied Winovich, the more we struggled to figure out what the knocks against him were. The biggest might be that he’s already 24 years old. On the field, he was as productive as any edge defender in this class.

Winovich earned grades over 90.0 each of the past two seasons, with elite grades versus both the run and the pass. His 20.5 percent win rate as a pass rusher over the past two seasons compared to only 16.2 percent from teammate Rashan Gary — the 12th overall pick of the Green Bay Packers. It’s not as though he’s a poor athlete — at the combine, he posted elite times in the 40-yard dash (4.59 seconds), 10-yard split (1.57) and 3-cone drill (6.94) as a 256-pound edge rusher. Add it all up and he’s a versatile defender who can also drop into coverage. He’s an ideal fit for the Patriots’ defense and a steal in the third round.

Round 3, 100th overall: Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers

One skill at the quarterback position reigns supreme above all others: accuracy. Grier has as much of that as any quarterback in this draft class. Only 5.5 percent of his throws targeted within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage were deemed uncatchable — the lowest rate in college football.

Being pinpoint in the underneath level isn’t necessarily the most important trait, but it’s still an incredibly valuable skill to have at the next level. It’s made even more valuable when you can pair it with the ability to beat defenses over the top that Grier has. His 33 big-time throws last year (defined as special throws down the field) tied for the most in the nation.

Round 4, 108th overall: Julian Love, CB, New York Giants

Love dropped all the way to Day 3 because he lacks the long speed you’d like to see in an NFL cornerback, but that’s only a small piece of playing the position. The Notre Dame cornerback has unbelievably smooth hips and it showed up in his change of direction drills (6.72-second 3-cone and 4.10 short shuttle).

He’s very similar to the Giants’ third first-round pick, Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker, in that he is scheme-versatile. The 195-pound cornerback is just as comfortable getting up in opposing receivers’ faces as he is breaking on routes in off-coverage. Over the past two seasons, Love has a 92.6 coverage grade and forced 41 incompletions. Those numbers rank fourth and first, respectively. among all college cornerbacks over that span. That makes him worth far more than a fourth-round pick.



Oakland Raiders first-round NFL draft picks Josh Jacobs, left, and Clelin Ferrell laugh during a Friday news conference. (Ben Margot)

5 risky picks

Round 1, 4th overall: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Oakland Raiders

With a top-five pick in the NFL draft, you’re expected to have the opportunity to draft a franchise-changing, home-run type of player. But in a draft filled with talented edge rushers, the Raiders opted against swinging for the fences and instead went for a single to right field.

Even the most favorable view of Ferrell, the Clemson product who ranked 35th on PFF’s draft board, evaluated him as a solid player but limited athlete. There’s very little difference in his potential and that of L.J. Collier, the defensive end drafted by the Seattle Seahawks at 29th overall. The reach is compounded by the fact the Raiders had three additional picks within the first 35, meaning if they wanted the “safe” edge rusher, they could have had him at No. 24, No. 27 or No. 35.

Round 1, 6th overall: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Jones, out of Duke, does a lot of things that make him easy to like from an evaluation standpoint. His pocket presence, mechanics and ability to throw with anticipation are already at an NFL-level. But you’ll notice that accuracy and decision-making — arguably the two most important traits for an NFL quarterback — are not on that list. He wasn’t even top-10 in this year’s draft class in adjusted completion percentage, let alone all of college football.

What we’ve found in our college and NFL grading is that accuracy is far and away the most translatable trait for quarterbacks from college to the NFL. Without it, we can’t get on board with taking a passer in the first round, let alone sixth overall.

Round 1, 12th pick: Rashan Gary, DL, Green Bay Packers

Gary is one of the most athletic players in this year’s draft class, having run a 4.58 40 and produced a 38-inch vertical jump at 277 pounds. Unfortunately, though, that athleticism never resulted in his being an impactful edge rusher at Michigan.

Gary’s 13.8 percent win rate as a pass rusher last season ranked 76th among edge defenders in college football. It’s worth wondering why all that athleticism hasn’t translated to the football field.

Round 1, 24th pick: Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

This isn’t a question of Jacobs’ talent, as he ranked first among running backs on the PFF draft board, but instead about the incremental difference between Jacobs and running backs drafted 53rd overall (Miles Sanders) and 73rd (David Montgomery). At no position on the field are more immediate impact starters taken later in the draft, or even undrafted, than at running back.

Jacobs didn’t even lead Alabama in advanced stat categories like broken tackle rate and yards after contact.

Round 1, 43rd overall: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Detroit Lions

Versatility isn’t in and of itself all that valuable in the NFL. Being able to line up anywhere on the football field is meaningless if the player can’t execute any of those roles well.

Tavai was coveted for the Lions’ scheme because at Hawaii he rushed the passer as a blitzer and off the edge, while also lining up as a traditional linebacker. The problem is, Tavai has never been anything special in any of those roles. The highest single-season run-defense grade he’s ever earned is a 77.9 (on a scale of 0 to 100), and he fared worse as a pass rusher and in coverage. Add in the fact that Tavai tested out as a below-average athlete by running a 4.86 40, and it’s even more surprising to see him come off the board at the top of the second round.

