Rankings for spring sports will be published biweekly this season. In the weeks they don’t appear, we’ll provide a roundup of key stories throughout the area.

Baseball



Patriot ace Riley Eikhoff allowed one run in the No. 10 Pioneers' win over Battlefield last week. (Patriot baseball/Courtesy photo)

Patriot suffered its most inconsistent stretch of the season when it went 2-2 at the Hanahan Invitational tournament this month. Returning from spring break last week, the No. 10 Pioneers didn’t have much time to recover with a game at No. 2 Battlefield. Patriot then played one of its best games this season in a 12-1 win over the Bobcats to take first place in the Cedar Run district. Freshmen Kyle VanDenburg and Eli Serrano combined for six RBI. … After his team dropped five of its first six games, McLean Coach John Dowling moved freshman Griffin Stieg into the leadoff spot. Since then, Stieg and his brother, Drew, have powered the Highlanders to nine wins over their past 10 games. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kyle Melnick

Softball

A pair of seniors led the way in Osbourn Park’s 11-1 win against Chantilly on Wednesday. Mississippi State commit Kiki Edwards went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI, and Allison Zentz went 3-for-4 with three RBI and allowed just one run in six innings as the winning pitcher. The Yellow Jackets (15-0) maintained their status as Prince William County’s last remaining undefeated team. In 2016 they took home the Class 6 state title, in 2017 they were runners-up, and in 2018 they stumbled to a 4-15 record. With their two seniors setting the tone this year, the Yellow Jackets have re-established themselves as a serious state contender. … Northwest beat No. 8 Damascus, 12-5, on Saturday, handing the Lady Hornets (11-1) their first loss of the season. The Jaguars (10-1) have reeled off eight straight wins since a 5-4 loss at Urbana on March 29. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kate Yanchulis

Boys’ lacrosse



Leading scorer Henry Holliday and St. Alban's are up to 10 wins this season. (Paul Kierman/Courtesy Photo)

With a 13-7 victory Wednesday against The Heights, St. Albans (10-5) surpassed last season’s win total of nine. Matthew Gunty won 22 of 24 draws to give the Bulldogs the upper hand for most of the game. They ran away in the fourth quarter with four answered goals — three by Jason Lach, including an acrobatic shot he made spinning away from the net. After the regular season finale against Episcopal on Tuesday, St. Albans will get ready for the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament. … No. 2 Bullis and No 3. Georgetown Prep go head-to-head Tuesday. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly 14 goals per game while the Little Hoyas have allowed only one opponent to score in double figures in their 16 games. (Last week’s rankings)

— David J. Kim

Girls’ lacrosse



Jane McAvoy scored four goals in Georgetown Visitation's 9-7 victory over St. Stephen's/St. Agnes Thursday. (Brian Kapur/Brian Kapur)

In a battle between two of the top teams in the area, No. 3 Georgetown Visitation took down No. 1 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes on Thursday, 9-7. Facing a 6-2 deficit in the second half, Visitation stormed through the Saints defense to score five consecutive goals — including three straight by Jane McAvoy — to take a 7-6 lead. Rita Peterson tied the game at seven with 2:56 remaining, but the Cubs won the following draw to take the possession. Sally Zisner then scored with 2:09 to regain the lead. After the Cubs won another draw, Zisner’s goal with eight seconds remaining sealed the win. … Severna Park (12-0) and Whitman (10-0) remain undefeated. The Falcons play last year’s state champion, South River, on Tuesday, while the Vikings take on Sherwood. … Langley spoiled James Madison’s undefeated season with an 11-8 win Wednesday. (Last week’s rankings)

— David J. Kim

Boys’ soccer



South Lakes kept their win streak alive with a win over Yorktown on Monday. (Courtesy photo/South Lakes soccer)

No. 4 South Lakes and No. 7 Washington-Lee are gearing up for a rematch Tuesday. The Seahawks won their last meeting, but both teams were missing a number of players because of club commitments. Tuesday’s match could shake up the Liberty District as we get closer to the postseason. … George Mason beat Clarke County, 6-0, on Friday to move to 9-1-1. The Mustangs have been scoring at a high rate, putting up six or more in each of their last four games. … Chantilly snapped a three-game skid thanks to hat trick from senior Nyliek Brooks-Allen in a 3-0 win over Battlefield. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo

Girls’ soccer

Sophomore Marissa Sharif scored a hat trick as Stone Bridge overpowered Tuscarora, 8-0, on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, who tied the Huskies twice last season, now have two wins against them this year. … Briar Woods sophomore Sophie Maltese also put up a hat trick last week in a 3-1 win over Freedom-South Riding. … No. 4 Robinson will put its undefeated record on the line this week against No. 8 South County. The Rams won their previous matchup, 2-1, at the end of March. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo

Track & field

Northwood senior Eldad Mulugeta won a talent-packed boys’ 3,000 meter race at Penn Relays in Philadelphia on Friday with a time of 8:29.05.

— Kyle Melnick