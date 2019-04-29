

Charles Mann pressures Bills quarterback Jim Kelly during Super Bowl XXVI. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins great Charles Mann, two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Tom Dolan and national title-winning Maryland coaches Cathy Reese and Sasho Cirovski are among the 10 members of the 2019 class of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame. The group, announced Monday, will be honored during a ceremony at Nationals Park before the Nationals’ game against the Atlanta Braves on June 23. The Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals will also become the first team recognized by the Hall.

Mann, one of three inductees in this year’s class with Redskins ties, spent 11 of his 12 NFL seasons in Washington and won two Super Bowls with the burgundy and gold. A third-round pick out of the University of Nevada in 1983, the defensive end was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and ranks third on the Redskins’ all-time sacks list with 82. Fellow honoree Ray Flaherty was the Redskins’ head coach when they relocated from Boston to D.C. in 1937 and led the team to the NFL title that year. Flaherty, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976, went 47-16-3 during his six seasons in Washington, including a second championship in 1942.

Silver Spring native and former Maryland standout Tom Brown, who played 61 games for the Washington Senators in 1963 before deciding to pursue a career in football, will also be recognized. Brown, a defensive back, won a pair of Super Bowls with the Packers and spent the final season of his career with the Redskins in 1969.

The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1980, but went dormant for about a decade starting around 2001. Nominees for inclusion, as determined by a 13-member selection committee headed by chairman Bobby Goldwater, “must have gained prominence in the Washington area through their achievements in sports as an athlete, coach, owner, executive, member of the media or contributor.”

Dolan, an Arlington native and Yorktown graduate, won gold in the 400-meter individual medley at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Games and later founded a swim school in Dulles. Reese, a four-time national champion as a player at Maryland from 1994 to 1998, has led the Terps’ women’s lacrosse team to four more NCAA titles during her 13 years as head coach. Maryland has advanced to the Final Four in 10 consecutive years under her watch. She will be inducted along with Cirovski, her College Park colleague, who has led the Maryland men’s soccer team to three national titles, with the most recent one coming last year.

Former DeMatha and Duke basketball standout Danny Ferry, another one of this year’s inductees, will join his father, former Bullets General Manager Bob Ferry, among the names displayed on the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame’s banner at Nationals Park. The other three individuals in this year’s class are Andrew Beyer, who served as The Post’s horse racing columnist for 38 years until his retirement in 2016; Kevin Payne, who oversaw three MLS Cup-winning teams as D.C. United’s first president; and Albert “Allie” Ritzenberg, the longtime tennis coach at St. Albans School for Boys, who died last November at the age of 100.



Cathy Reese and the Maryland women's lacrosse team before a game against JMU last year. (Maryland Athletics)

In addition to this year’s 10 individual inductees, the 2017-18 Washington Capitals will be honored as the Hall’s first “Team of Distinction” for making “a significant and positive impact in the Greater Washington community through outstanding achievement.” Nationals Park was one of the first stops on the Capitals’ Stanley Cup victory tour last June. The team brought the trophy to the ballpark for a Nationals-Giants game before heading to Georgetown, swimming in fountains and then partying some more at Cafe Milano. This year’s induction ceremony figures to be slightly more subdued.



Alex Ovechkin throws a ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park last year. (Alex Brandon/AP)

