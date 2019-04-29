

Coach Kim Mulkey and the Baylor women’s championship basketball team visit the White House on Monday. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

President Trump will host a women’s championship team for the first time during his presidency when the Baylor Bears visit the White House on Monday afternoon.

Baylor’s visit will come three weeks after it won its third NCAA title with what Trump called at the time “an amazing win,” an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame. Although the University of Virginia men’s championship team is skipping a White House visit — with Coach Tony Bennett citing logistical problems involving players who’ve declared for the NBA draft — there was never any doubt that Baylor would come to Washington, D.C., if given the opportunity.

Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey, whose 2005 and 2012 championship teams visited the White House under former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said she did not view the decision whether to visit Trump as “a political issue.”

Congratulations to the Baylor Lady Bears on their amazing win last night against Notre Dame to become the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions! https://t.co/cogqxFgnRn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2019

“I’ve been every time for every president,” Mulkey told the Associated Press earlier this month. “It’s an honor to go to the White House. I want everyone to say they went to the White House. Not many people can say that.”

Trump has hosted a number of professional and collegiate men’s championship teams, including the Washington Capitals and the Clemson and North Dakota State football teams this year. Several women’s collegiate champions in nonrevenue sports visited the White House in November 2017, along with several men’s teams, but the South Carolina team that won the 2017 NCAA women’s basketball title declined an offer to take part in that event. Coach Dawn Staley suggested that the White House waited too long to invite the team after winning its title that spring.

The most recent WNBA champions, the Minnesota Lynx in 2017 and the Seattle Storm in 2018, were not invited to the White House. Nor was the Notre Dame women’s basketball team that won the 2018 NCAA title.

There’s no clue what might be on the menu for Baylor’s visit. Trump made headlines for treating Clemson’s NCAA championship football team to a smorgasbord of fast food delights. He repeated the repast when North Dakota State visited.

“I think we are going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King’s with some pizza. I really mean it,” Trump said before Clemson’s visit, which fell during the partial government shutdown. “It will be interesting. I would think that’s their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens.”

