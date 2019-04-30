The Redskins received high marks from most pundits for their 2019 NFL draft, including an A-minus from ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. In a possibly related development, Redskins team president Bruce Allen joined ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday to discuss Washington’s draft haul, including first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

During his seven-minute segment, Allen said the Redskins “weren’t that surprised” when the Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick because “we had heard that they liked him a little bit and Daniel had a good career.”

Before the draft, there were reports that some members of the Redskins’ front office ranked Jones higher than Haskins, but owner Daniel Snyder preferred Haskins and was prepared to force a trade up in the first round to select the Ohio State quarterback. Washington stayed put and selected Haskins with the 15th pick.

After the draft, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman told reporters he knew “for a fact” that two teams would have taken Jones before New York’s second pick in the first round — No. 17 overall — if the Giants hadn’t taken him when they did. SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano claimed on Twitter that the teams were the Redskins and Broncos.

“That’s not something we would discuss,” Allen told “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman when asked what Washington’s QB board looked like going into the draft. “I’ve heard all of these different comments that people had a sense of what we were thinking. I promise you that’s not true. We wanted to get Dwayne. We felt that there was a chance he could get to us at 15 and we’re pleased that we kept all of our ammo and were able to add 10 players in this draft.”

When asked how much pressure he feels to get Haskins acclimated to the offense, Allen suggested the rookie is in the ideal situation to learn how to play quarterback at the pro level.

“We’re going to try and get every player acclimated immediately,” Allen said. “We do have to start out fast this year. We open with the Philadelphia Eagles and we’re going to have our best lineup on the field. As far as Dwayne, we have a great system and a great environment to develop a quarterback. Our offensive coordinator [Kevin O’Connell], our quarterbacks coach [Tim Rattay], our senior assistant [Matt Cavanaugh] all played quarterback in the NFL. Our head coach [Jay Gruden] was a quarterback, and of course we have Doug Williams in the building. We think we have the perfect environment to nurture a young quarterback. And don’t forget, the secret ingredient, maybe, for Patrick Mahomes was Alex Smith. We’re pleased to have Alex and this group to help mentor a quarterback.”

Mahomes, the No. 10 overall pick of the Chiefs in 2017, sat on the bench for all but one game during his rookie season while Smith enjoyed a career year. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has since credited much of his success to the one year he spent learning under Smith before the veteran was traded to the Redskins. With Smith coming off a devastating leg injury, Haskins will compete with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy for the starting job. It remains to be seen if the rookie will be doing his game-day learning from the sideline or on the field come Week 1.

