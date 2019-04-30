In urgent need of help at left back, D.C. United on Tuesday was working to acquire Marquinhos Pedroso from FC Dallas for a 2020 first-round draft pick, the Insider has learned.

MLS has yet to approve the proposed trade, which would require Dallas to keep a large portion of Pedroso’s salary on its books.

With a week left in the spring trade and transfer window, United is looking to the Brazilian-born defender to address a void left by injuries to Joseph Mora and Chris McCann.

Since Mora broke his jaw March 31 at Orlando, United has struggled to find a full-time replacement. McCann started two games before straining a hamstring. Although he is close to returning, McCann is not viewed as a long-term solution at that position.

Mora was expected to resume training soon, but the timetable for his return has been pushed back.

Midfielders Paul Arriola, Ulises Segura and Lucas Rodriguez have taken turns on the back line as part of a new formation in three of the past four matches. While the defense has adjusted, United (5-3-2) has been generally out of sorts and labored to mount a consistent attack.

The absences and changes have also pulled players, such as Arriola, away from natural roles in the attack.

United has gone scoreless in five of 10 matches and scored 13 goals overall, with five coming in one match early in the season.

Pedroso, 25, would play left back in a four-man back line and left wing in a hybrid formation anchored by three central defenders.

He joined Dallas last summer after two seasons in Turkey, where he was on loan from Brazilian club Figueirense. Upon arriving in MLS, he started 13 matches. This season, after starting once and entering as a sub in another, he lost his place and did not play the past six matches.

Pedroso earned $330,000 last season, according to the MLS Players Association. New figures will be released in a few weeks.

More to come ...

