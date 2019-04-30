

How we’re all picturing James Harden’s reaction to the news about the Game 2 officiating assignments. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

The aftermath of Game 1 of the Rockets-Warriors first-round series mainly has centered on the officiating, namely the last-second ejection of Houston guard Chris Paul and a number of calls that may or may not have benefited Golden State. And as we drag ourselves toward whatever controversy awaits us in Tuesday night’s Game 2, one particular referee assignment seems unlikely to quiet this long-simmering conflict between the Rockets and the officials:

Veteran official Scott Foster has been assigned to Warriors-Rockets tonight.



Chris Paul, James Harden & Rockets have a long-running feud with Foster. He hasn’t worked a Rockets game since February, when Harden was fined for criticizing him after fouling out of a game in LA. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) April 30, 2019

The NBA isn’t really trying to pour gasoline on this controversy: As Windhorst later pointed out, the league presets the officiating assignments for the first four games of a playoff series, so Foster’s Game 2 assignment was set in stone before the events of Game 1. But it still will lead to murmurs, considering the history between the Rockets and Foster.

Harden had unkind words for Foster after fouling out of the Rockets’ 111-106 loss to the Lakers on Feb. 21, saying he should not be allowed to work any of Houston’s games in the future.

“Scott Foster, man. I never really talk about officiating or anything like that, but just rude and arrogant,” he said. “I mean, you aren’t able to talk to him throughout the course of the game, and it’s like, how do you build that relationship with officials? And it’s not even that call [on the sixth foul]. It’s just who he is on that floor.”

The NBA fined Harden $25,000 for his critique.

Rockets guard Chris Paul also has had his issues in the past with Foster, a 25-year veteran who was voted the NBA’s worst official in a 2016 Los Angeles Times poll of coaches and players.

“Yeah, Scott Foster at his finest,” Paul said sarcastically after Foster assessed him a technical foul during a Rockets-Blazers game in January 2018. “You know what I mean? He just never fails.

“Some of them, you can [communicate] with. You’ve just gotta figure out who you can and you can’t. I got a tech tonight. I’m over there with [referee Courtney Kirkland] saying, ‘That’s Scott, that’s Scott,’ and I got a tech. That’s history there. He the man. That’s who they pay to see.”

But the numbers do not really bear out any ill will between Foster and the Rockets. As broken down on the r/NBA subreddit after February’s eventful Houston-Los Angeles game, the Rockets have gone 9-9 in their past 18 games with Foster as a referee, though that run does include an 0-6 mark in the playoffs.

Foster handled Games 1 and 7 of last year’s Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Warriors, with Houston losing both. In the latter game, the Rockets led by 11 at halftime but were doomed by one of the most dismal shooting efforts in NBA history, at one point missing an NBA playoff-record 27 consecutive three-point attempts and finishing just 7 of 44 from long range in a 101-92 loss. Foster didn’t have much to do with that.

But then again:

Wow. James Harden has played 265 games in the past three seasons (including postseason)



He has fouled out in 4 games over that time.



3 of them were officiated by Scott Foster.



Story coming on this whole GS-HOU referee war https://t.co/qltsfotLGG — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) April 30, 2019

Gamblers may want to take note of the referee assignment, however:

Since 2014, the #Rockets are 3-7 ATS in the postseason with Foster as one of the officials, including 0-5 ATS in their last five games. https://t.co/RUlHBlJ91O — Sports Insights (@SportsInsights) April 30, 2019

