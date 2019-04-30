

That’s Jimmy Butler to you. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

When you become just the third 76ers player in the past 35 years to register at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff game — as Jimmy Butler did Monday night in Philadelphia’s series-evening 94-89 win over the Raptors — your coach is liable to go a wee bit overboard with the praise, which is what happened in Brett Brown’s postgame comments.

“This was James Butler,” Brown told reporters. “That was the adult in the gym. . . . He was just a tremendous sort of rock. He willed us to a lot of different situations. . . . He was a stud. He really was an adult in the gym.”

Butler himself had just one minor issue with his coach’s admiration.

“My name isn’t James. It is literally Jimmy,” he said, reiterating the point on Instagram after the game:

Butler finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, rebounding from a subpar 10-point effort in Game 1 of the second-round Eastern Conference series. Twelve of his points came in the fourth quarter as Philly staved off a final Raptors rally and became the first team to hold Toronto to less than 90 points since Dec. 28.

The man born Jimmy Butler III credited his teammates more than anything.

“It was a team effort,” he said. “I always go back to defense. We get stops, and we’re taking off into the open floor. Guys are making plays, like Jo [Embiid] and Ben [Simmons]. . . . Whenever we’re playing like that, guarding like that, we’re such a good team.”

Speaking of Embiid, the big man scored 12 points in 32 minutes despite missing shoot-around with gastroenteritis and needing intravenous fluids before the game.

“If you had the s---s before . . . if you had it before, you would know how it feels,” Embiid said. “These are my guys and want to show up every night. Tonight, I felt like that was a big game for us . . . I knew I was playing. There was no way I was missing the game. This game was really important to us. It didn’t matter what I had, I was going to play. Doesn’t matter.”

