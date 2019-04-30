

Omaha Beach, with jockey Mike Smith, wins the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park. (Oaklawn Park via AP)

Bob Baffert, the Hall of Fame trainer of Triple Crown winners American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018, has three horses in the Kentucky Derby. The most promising is Game Winner, winner of the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile in 2018 and runner up in the Santa Anita Derby this past April. His other two horses, Roadster (the winner of the Santa Anita Derby) and Improbable (a son of City Zip, who is looking for his first win as a 3-year-old) are among the top betting choices.

The morning-line favorite, however, is Omaha Beach, winner of the Arkansas Derby and the Rebel Stakes. Richard Mandella’s quest for an elusive Kentucky Derby victory — he’s 0 for 6 in his 45-year Hall of Fame career — will be in the hands of two-time, Derby-winning jockey Mike Smith, who was aboard Mandella’s dark brown colt in the horse’s last two victories.

“Hopefully, Omaha Beach is getting better,” Smith told Ed Golden of the Paulick Report. “The Derby is a tough race with a tough bunch of three-year-olds, but Omaha Beach seems to be the ‘now’ horse.”

Post Time: Saturday, 6:50 p.m. Eastern time, NBC

Here’s a closer look at the full 20-horse field for the 2019 Kentucky Derby:

No. 1 War of Will (20-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

His disappointment in the Louisiana Derby was due to a slip out of the starting gate but he looked impressive in three wins before that. Breaking from the rail is problematic: the last winner from this post was Ferdinand in 1986.

No. 2 Tax (20-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Claimed for $50,000 in October, he’s hit the board in three graded stakes races since and has the pedigree to last at the classic distance. Unfortunately, geldings like Tax have only won the Kentucky Derby four times in 115 chances since 1908 with the most recent four never finishing better than 16th.

No. 3 By My Standards (20-1)

Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

Calhoun’s upset winner of the Louisiana Derby has one of the highest speed figures in the field. His sire, Goldencents, is a two-time winner of the Breeders’ Cup Mile but finished 17th in the 2013 Kentucky Derby.

No. 4 Gray Magician (50-1)

Trainer: Peter Miller

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

This year’s UAE Derby runner-up is taking a big step up in class here, but his pedigree screams speed and his front-running style could keep him in the mix until the end. A true wild card.

No. 5 Improbable (6-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

This chestnut son of City Zip never finished worse than second in five races, including his last two graded stakes against fellow Derby competitors. He will have blinkers off, a worrying sign Baffert is still tinkering with his horse.

No. 6 Vekoma (20-1)

Trainer: George Weaver

Jockey: Javier Castellano

This forward-running colt won the Blue Grass by 3-1/2 lengths despite a fast pace and will have four-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey Javier Castellano in the saddle on Saturday.

No. 7 Maximum Security (10-1)

Trainer: Jason Servis

Jockey: Luis Saez

This former $16,000 maiden-claimer got a perfect trip in the Florida Derby. He could be let loose on the lead in a field devoid of speed.

No. 8 Tacitus (10-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

This son of Tapit leaped to the top of the Derby’s points leader board with wins in the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial but neither were against stiff competition.

No. 9 Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

Trainer: Brendan Walsh

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Imperial Racing’s ridgeling is the first U.S.-based horse to win the UAE Derby but winners of that race are 0-for-10 in the Kentucky Derby. The best finish for a UAE Derby winner was Master of Hounds in 2011, a fifth-place effort.

No. 10 Cutting Humor (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Pletcher’s Derby hopeful set a track record in the Sunland Derby and has posted triple-digit Brisnet Late Pace figures (how fast the horse ran from the pre-stretch call to the finish) in three of his last four starts. He could get a piece of the superfecta at a nice price.

No. 11 Haikal (30-1)

Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin

Jockey: Rajiv Maragh

This New York-based colt hit the board in five starts but all required pace meltdowns over shorter distances. It is unlikely he gets a similar blistering pace in this year’s Run for the Roses.

No. 12 Omaha Beach (4-1)

Trainer: Richard Mandella

Jockey: Mike Smith

He led wire to wire in his last two prep races and Mike Smith, a two-time Derby winner, aboard makes him a worthy morning-line favorite.

No. 13 Code of Honor (15-1)

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Jockey: John Velazquez

Code of Honor’s late push at Gulfstream Park, which favors front-running horses, in the Florida Derby was impressive and could set him up to round out the exotics but that’s a best-case scenario.

No. 14 Win Win Win (15-1)

Trainer: Michael Trombetta

Jockey: Julian Pimentel

This closer got bumped in the Blue Grass and overcame a front-running bias at Keeneland to hold on for second. He closed into a fast pace in the Tampa Bay Derby, too.

No. 15 Master Fencer (50-1)

Trainer: Koichi Tsunoda

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Just one maiden win (albeit a stakes race) in 2018 and one allowance win in January in six starts is all that’s on this horse’s résumé. The first Japanese-bred Derby contestant appears to be outmatched here despite having run the classic distance twice on the turf.

No. 16 Game Winner (5-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Joel Rosario

He is trying to become the third Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner to win the Derby in 34 years. He would be the first to do it without winning any race in between.

No. 17 Roadster (6-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Florent Geroux

The Santa Anita Derby winner is peaking at the right time after throat surgery and a long layoff. Can he win outside of California? No horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby from this post (0 for 40).

No. 18 Long Range Toddy (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Jon Court

Asmussen saw his colt step up in class in the Arkansas Derby against three Derby competitors, but walked away with a sixth-place finish, 14 lengths behind the winner.

No. 19 Spinoff (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Manny Franco

This son of Hard Spun was caught four wide on the turn in the Louisiana Derby before giving way in the stretch, but that didn’t stop him from earning a career-high Brisnet speed figure (102).

22 of last 25 Derby Winners ran at least a 102 Bris in past no matter how many preps. Only Mine That Bird Animal Kingdom and Giacomo had lower all paying big bucks. #FBG — Keeneland Dan (@fatbaldguyracin) April 16, 2019

No. 20 Country House (30-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Country House earned a spot in the Derby due to his third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby but hasn’t dealt with a fast pace since the Risen Star in February.