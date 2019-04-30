

Corey Ballentine was a sixth-round pick by the New York Giants. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Corey Ballentine, a defensive back out of Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., is expected to join the New York Giants on Thursday, a typical arrival time for a player selected late in the NFL draft. But for Ballentine, an unheralded sixth-round pick from a Division II school, this week has been anything but typical after a weekend shooting in which a friend was killed and he was wounded.

The tragedy already has prompted that most New York of experiences: being ripped on-air by a sports radio host. Never mind that Ballentine was briefly hospitalized for a wound in the buttocks in the shooting, which claimed the life of his roommate and close friend, Dwayne Simmons. Mike Francesa used it as grist for criticism, offering up a pointed take that was also directed at the Giants on his “Mike’s On” app and on his WFAN show.

“When you finish your draft and stress how you went out of your way to take the right kind of guys, guys that you want on the team, guys that are going to be great character guys and you stress that as strongly as the Giants did, it looks pretty bad when one of them gets shot on a Saturday night,” Francesa said. “It does not look good. It’s just more of the same for the Giants, who just can’t get out of their own way, no matter what they say.”

That criticism was in turn criticized, leaving Francesa defending himself.

“Francesa’s big contention is that he said ‘if’ during his criticism, trying to make the case that he wasn’t associating the shooting with the Giants failing to draft high character players,” the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand wrote. “During the clip, Francesa did couch it a little, but he was clearly making connections between the two, which is insensitive and irresponsible given his platform. Francesa doesn’t appear to say, ‘if,’ though, it is rather irrelevant — even if he did say it somewhere else — because the issue is questioning the two victims’ character."

[NFL draft grades: Who made the most of their picks? And who didn’t?]

Francesa sought to do damage control Tuesday in an angry call Tuesday to WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show, telling his colleagues “you do your show, I’ll do mine,” and suggesting they had not played his full comments.

“I said this can be very iffy, if it proves the kid was doing something wrong or in the wrong place, that can make the Giants look very bad,” Francesa said after the hosts had criticized him. “I said we have no information. That’s how I opened it up.”

The whole thing left Ballentine’s father, Karl Vaughn, defending his son, telling the New York Post that he’s the kind of “kid that that guy wished he had as his son.”

The shooting occurred as Ballentine, 23, and Simmons, also 23, were celebrating at an off-campus party thrown by some members of Washburn’s women’s soccer team. “It was just two blocks from his house — it was not a thug area or a hoodlum area,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn pointed out that the Giants had vetted their draft picks. “I tell you what. You can pick up every stone and every rock on the ground, and you won’t find a smidge of dirt tied to that boy,” Vaughn said of his son. “He never had a discipline referral, never been suspended from school. He was an honor-roll student. … He got called to the principal’s office once in ninth grade — and that was because somebody stepped on his feet and he turned around and said stop. Because he raised his voice at somebody. And I’m in the principal’s office saying, ‘Why am I here?’ ”

The shooting remains under investigation, with no arrests yet made. Topeka police chief Bill Cochran said the players were just “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Simmons died at the scene and Ballentine called his friend’s father to tell him the sad news. Simmons’ father said that when Ballentine phoned him, the older man immediately began congratulating him for being drafted.

“At first, I just felt like they were just calling, so I was like, ‘Hey Corey, congratulations!’ and this and that,” Simmons’s father, Navarro, told KSHB-TV in Kansas City. “Then, when [Ballentine] said, ‘No, Mr. Simmons, it’s not good. We’ve been shot,’ I just, like my heart just dropped, and I just hopped up out of bed. I was scared.”

Ballentine commented on the tragedy Monday, tweeting, “Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when I was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life.”

God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I love you forever. Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life💛 pic.twitter.com/SfqX9v6qgY — Corey Ballentine🇯🇲 (@cbxiii__) April 29, 2019

Read more from The Post:

2019 Kentucky Derby draw, horses, odds, analysis and start time

Joe Theismann wants to meet with Redskins’ Dwyane Haskins about wearing his number

A college sports information director lost by only $18 to ‘Jeopardy’ juggernaut James Holzhauer

‘Probably shouldn’t have been in this canyon’: Hikers rescued after one gets stuck