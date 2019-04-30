

Redskins first-round draft picks Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat hold their jerseys outside the Jefferson Memorial. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

NBC Sports Washington reporter Ben Standig compiled 22 NFL mock drafts over the course of the last year, a process that began in earnest with the start of college football season and picked up steam after the draft order was set in February. Standig’s final version, which he typed with a throbbing pinkie finger after a cat bite necessitated a trip to urgent care late last Wednesday, turned out to be 2019′s most accurate mock draft, according to one respected metric.

The Huddle Report, which has tracked dozens of experts’ NFL mock drafts every year since 2002, awards one point for correctly picking a player who is selected in the first round and two points for correctly matching a player to a team.

Standig’s final mock featured 27 of the 32 first-round selections and 11 exact matches. His 49 points were more than 100 other mock drafters, including Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com and Evan Silva of Rotoworld, last year’s most accurate mocker. Standig also submitted the most accurate mock draft in 2012 while writing for FFToolbox.com, making him the only two-time winner, and he boasts the second-best average score over the last five years.

“The whole thing is such a bizarre, weird niche, and it just goes to show what happens when you don’t have a social life,” joked Standig, who finished fourth in FantasyPros’ mock draft rankings, which are based on a slightly different scoring system. “If one pick goes a different way, it’s a domino effect, and you go from winning to being 10th to being 50th . . . I definitely put in the time, so it was good to see it all pay off.”

Mr @BenStandig is a mock drafting animal. We had him on the Feast podcast recently with @RossTuckerNFL. Ben turned in the most-accurate first-round mock of 2019. You can see the full top-101 rankings here: https://t.co/pQ6EnFQkqf — Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 26, 2019

Last year, Standig’s mock drafts lived on The Sports Capitol, the subscription-based D.C. sports site he co-founded with Todd Dybas and Brian McNally in February 2018. When all three were hired by NBC Sports Washington in late October, Standig’s mocks received a bigger platform — NBCSW’s site registered a new all-time high in pageviews on the first day of the draft — but his process remained the same.

“When I start doing these mock drafts, I try to get a sense of what a team needs and then I try to figure out what are the strengths and weaknesses of this draft,” Standig said. “The ESPN guys and the NFL Network guys are talking to far more people around the league than I am. I’m talking to who I can, but I don’t have GMs on speed dial or anything like that."

Standig’s responsibilities covering the Wizards and Redskins for NBC Sports Washington means he doesn’t have time to spend hours and hours breaking down film like some of his fellow mock drafters. In addition to talking to his own sources and bouncing Redskins-related ideas off colleague J.P. Finlay, he keeps up with the work of beat reporters around the league and studies other mock drafts. Then he tries to rely on his intuition.

"I think I’ve always viewed sports from the perspective of a GM far more than a coach,” said Standig, who still remembers suggesting the Bullets trade Tom Hammonds to the Hornets for Rex Chapman in 1992, about two weeks before it actually happened. “Whether I was doing this for NBC Washington or not, I would be doing mock drafts in some capacity.”

One of Standig’s savviest moves this year was mocking Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery to the Chargers with the 28th pick, a selection he’d been predicting since mid-January and stuck with, even as Tillery slid down some rankings when it was revealed he played the final eight games of the season with a torn labrum.

“Sometimes I see some things, and it just kicks in,” said Standig, who jokingly likened the experience to Zach Galifianakis’s character counting cards at the blackjack table in “The Hangover,” complex equations swirling around his head in a playful nod to Russell Crowe’s character cracking codes in “A Beautiful Mind.”

After predicting the Redskins would draft a defensive player at No. 15 in 14 consecutive mock drafts before his final version, Standig also nailed Washington’s selection of quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“Jay Gruden had come out and said they needed a player with that first pick who can come in and play right away,” Standig explained. “That’s not a rookie quarterback.”

Early last week, in separate appearances on Kevin Sheehan’s podcast and 106.7 The Fan, Standig predicted the Redskins would take Florida State defensive end Brian Burns in the first round. The rumors that Redskins owner Dan Snyder was “taking over” the team’s draft and wanted to trade up to draft Haskins didn’t sway him, but the more Standig studied his board in the hours leading up to the deadline for his final mock, the more he was convinced Haskins would be available when it was Washington’s turn to pick.

“If Haskins was there at 15, did I actually think that they were going to pass on him?” Standig recalled wondering.

With some extra time to ponder that question at urgent care after one of his older cats jumped up to bite the stem of the eyeglasses he was holding and grabbed hold of his pinkie instead, Standig decided the answer was no.

While Standig will soon focus most of his attention on mocking June’s NBA draft, he published his way-too-early NFL mock draft for 2020 on Monday. It’s subject to change dramatically over the next year, but he has Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going No. 1 to the Dolphins and the Redskins selecting Florida cornerback CJ Henderson with the 13th pick. In the meantime, D.C.'s Master of the Mock has no intention of resting on his laurels.

“I get a couple extra followers,” Standig said of the limited notoriety that comes with publishing an impressively accurate mock draft. “My bank account did not fluctuate based on this. There is no trophy, but it’s definitely cool, and it’s a little more attention my way. I’m happy to take all the huzzahs at this point."

I did a 2020 NFL mock. More about introducing the main characters than anything. https://t.co/uWgflah4U4 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 29, 2019

